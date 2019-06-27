Religion briefs

Ministries at TLC

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.

Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present “Made for Missions.” Join us as we discover that everyone has been made for a life on mission.

Local Missions: Partners In Hope, Reading For Change, Lunch at Terrace Ridge Apartments.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FLC services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a traditional Lutheran worship service at their new worship time on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Looking ahead, their Music and Arts Camp for Children will be held Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. It is for ages three to 12. Register via email.

FLC is located at 2899 West Main Street in Troy near Washington Road. and handicapped accessible For more information (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

“Live Free” Reading Program returns to Casstown Church

CASSTOWN — Casstown United Methodist Church will be offering its sixth annual reading and activity program again this summer for youth entering Kindergarten through sixth grade, thanks to the “Live Free” grant provided by the Miami Valley District of the United Methodist Church.

The program will be offered once a week for five weeks on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning on June 25 at the Casstown UMC, 102 Center Street in Casstown. “Live Free,” which highlights reading skill development led by college students and church members, also includes crafts, games, music and tips for healthy living. A tasty, healthy lunch and snack (following the Ohio Department of Education summer lunch program guidelines) is also included.

Plans are completed to have special presentations by Brukner Nature Center and a visit from the Troy Library Bookmobile.

Vacation Bible Schools set

• TROY — Troy Church of the Nazarene to host “Roar” VBS on July 8-11.

Troy Church of the Nazarene invites all three-year-olds through fifth graders to be part of the fun during the “Roar” Vacation Bible School, set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. each evening between July 8-11.

Participants will enjoy music, games and other fun activities as they learn that “Life Is Wild – God Is Good.”

To register online, please visit troynaz.net. Registration also is available at the church office or in the TCN lobby prior to the opening session on July 8.

Troy Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, is at the intersection of Barnhart and Ohio 55/Market Street, a quarter mile west of Interstate-75.

For more information about TCN’s Vacation Bible School or other ministries, please call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

• FLETCHER — VBS at Fletcher United Methodist Church is July 9-11, 6-8pm. Call the church at 937-368-2470 to register.

• CASSTOWN — VBS at Lostcreek United Church of Christ, located at 7007 Troy-Urbana Rd. in Casstown, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 14. It will be for kids in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Please pre-register at www.lostcreekucc.com.

Rummage sale planned

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church will have a Rummage Sale on June 29 beginning at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The sale will be held in Trinity’s Parish Hall located at 60 So. Dorset Rd., Troy.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to The Torrence Medical Fund. The Torrence Fund is partnered with Health Partners, The Miami County Dental Clinic, and Partners in Hope with the shared concept that encourages recipients to reclaim charge of the own lives. The Torrence Fund provides financial assistant to meet a legitimate but unaffordable medical need to those in the community in conjunction with critical life skill counseling.

Share-A-Meal to be held

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 6 for the monthly Share-A-Meal.

The menu is chicken, dressing, succotash, fruit, dessert and beverages.

Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others.

Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Concert planned

WEST MILTON — The Redeemed Gospel Trio Concert will be held Sunday, July 7, at 10:45 a.m. during the Worship Service at the WM Nazarene Church, 151 W. Baker Rd., West Milton.

Annual mission rummage sale announced

PIQUA — The sixth annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface and St. Mary Parishes, will be held on July 13 and July 14 in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Sale hours are Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica. A variety of household items, toys, holiday decorations, and more will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food-stand, a purse/scarf/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items, too.

Donations are still being accepted for the rummage sale. Anyone wishing to make a donation may drop off items at Piqua Store N’ Lock, 450 Garbry Road, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Caserta Activities Center on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. To arrange donation pick-up or for additional information, contact Don Stonerock, 773-2400.

Upcoming events planned for Heart of Worship

PIQUA — The following are calendar events from Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries:

On June 29, the God Belongs in Our Valley event and concert will be held at Hance Pavilion, Echo Lake Drive at Forest Avenue in Piqua, from 3-8 p.m. The concert, including Eddie and Sherry Richards, will begin at 6:30 p.m.

On July 13, Aug. 10, and Sept. 10, a free hotdog lunch will be held at Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex from noon to 2 p.m.