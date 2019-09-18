Religion briefs

God’s Table to be held

PIQUA — God’s Table at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 West Ash St. in Piqua, will be this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s menu is: sloppy joes, baked beans, cheese, fruit, and assorted desserts.

Trinity Friendship Sunday to be held

TROY — This Sunday, Sept. 22, The Rev. Nancy Hardin and all at Trinity Episcopal Church, invite the public to worship with them as they celebrate “Friendship Sunday.”

They will celebrate new families who have worshiped with us this past year and those who have been a part of Trinity’s family in the past and would like to join them, reconnect, or just visit. This is a good time for anyone who is thinking about a new church home to come and experience their service and church family. A special reception will follow the service. All are welcome. The service begins at 10:30 a.m.

For those who would like to learn more about the Episcopal Church, their Inquirers Class meets at 9:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall and is presently studying the Episcopal Church’s history, mission, symbols, terms, etc. All questions are welcome.

Trinity is located at 60 So Dorset Rd., Troy. Please call 937-335-7747 for more information or visit their website at www.trinitytroyohio.org.

St. John’s UCC services

TROY — Join St. John’s United Church of Christ as they start a new sermon series: “The Way of the Green Thumb.”

What would it be like to be a part of an organic church? A church that is tended to like a delicate flower, instead of built like a completely solid structure?

All parts of the “church plant” will be explored during this series — the roots, the trunk, and the new growth that happens at the end of the branches.

Join them Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m., 130 S Walnut St. in Troy.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a traditional Lutheran worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Pastor Heidi Holst preaches and presides. Steven Piel is serving as Lector. They are also welcoming Terry Donat as guest organist.

Next Sunday Praise Worship Service at 10 p.m. with Matt Buehrer as special guest speaker. Luncheon to follow.

FLC is located at 2899 West Main Street in Troy near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

TLC services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present why we can’t afford to “Stop Going to Church.”

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Free Homecoming dresses offered

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church’s Hope Closet will be giving free homecoming dresses to girls in need Thursdays through September from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at (937) 368-2470 for more information.

Grief seminar offered

WEST MILTON — Rev. Elaine J. Clinger Sturtz, LPCC, will be holding a seminar titled, “The Process of Grief — Dealing with Loss and Finding Hoper,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Senior Citizen and Community Center located at 435 Hamilton Street in West Milton. There will be a meet and greet session at 9:30 a.m. before the seminar. The seminar is sponsored by the Milton-Union Council of Church for all who are grieving, particularly those living with loss from the recent tornado disasters.

She will help attendees to understand:

• Feelings and Emotions of Grief and Coping Skills

• The Questions of Grief – Why?

• Living in the Midst of the Grief

• Dealing with Fears, Stress, and Anxiety from Loss

• Living in the Changes – the Different

• How Grief and Loss Change You

• Finding Hope and Meaning for the Future

Zion Lutheran to hold garage sale

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Proceeds from the sale support the outreach ministries of Zion. This year’s profits will be used to help with the Memorial Day Tornado Disaster Relief effort.

The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. There is parking in the church parking lot with entrances off North Third and Fourth streets.

Anyone who would like to donate items that are in good condition or working order (clothing, TVs, treadmills or large exercise equipment cannot be accepted) may bring them to the church on Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 23 and 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110.

Oktoberfest announced

PIQUA — The seventh annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 27-28. The festival — which takes place on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua — will feature an authentic Cabbage Roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games. The Flashback Band will perform on Friday evening, Sept. 27. Hours are Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2-11 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Chicken Potpie Supper to be held

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 South Market St. in Troy, for their Annual Chicken Potpie Supper, Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4:30-6:30 pm at the church.

The menu includes homemade potpie noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes.

The cost is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and under. Carry outs will be available.

The church is located at the corner of South Market and Canal streets. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur services

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will be observing the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with the following services. Rosh Hashanah services will be held on Sunday evening, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. Kol Nidre services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Yom Kippur services will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. with afternoon and Yizkor services beginning at 4:30 p.m.

All services will be conducted by rabbinic intern Caroline Sim at the synagogue located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua. Please call 937-726-2116 with any questions.

Church to celebrate 90 years

TROY — The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ of Troy will celebrate its ninetieth year anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Founded in Troy in 1929 as Jesus Only Mission, the church was located at 901 Garfield Avenue and led by Elder Ora Chavis. The church was later lead by Elder Joseph Carnes and Bishop Donald Carnes, the founder’s grandsons.

Elder Charles Carnes is currently the pastor of the church. The guest speaker for the noon service will be Elder John Carnes of Mentor.

Along with the church anniversary, the church will celebrate pastoralship of Elder Charles and wife Rose Mary Carnes, honoring them for 21 years of faithful leadership in the Miami Valley. Services are scheduled nightly for Sept. 25-29. Guest speakers will be: District Elder Brian Hamilton, Elder Ernest Scales and Elder Clarence Plump, respectively. The Troy and Miami Valley community are invited to attend.

Christmas and More sale planned

PIQUA — A Christmas and More sale will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at the corner Wood and S. Downing Street, Piqua. Christmas, fall, Halloween decorations and more for reasonable prices. Enter from parking lot entrance. Facility is handicap accessible. Proceeds benefit Salvation Army Angel Tree Project.

Trunk or Treat planned

TIPP CITY — Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, located at 7240 Peters Road in Tipp City, will be holding Trunk or Treat from 2-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the church. The event is free, and the public is invited.

Tea party to raise funds for women

TROY — A tea party luncheon and burlap wreath making will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Koinos Christian Fellowship, 722 Grant St., Troy.

To be a table host, it is $140 for seven seats. Table hosts should bring their own table decorations, tea pot, table service and six other participants. Table hosts must be paid by Sept. 27. Individual seats are $22 for Oct. 5 and $25 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Oasis House, which offers support to women victims of sexual exploitation. A representative will offer information about the ministry during the event. For more information, visit www.oasisforwomen.org.

A limited number of gift items will be available for purchase, made by the women who receive assistance through Oasis House.

For more information, call Jozan at (937) 657-8779.

Church Homecoming Service offered

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, located at 1601 South Street in Piqua, is inviting the public to their annual Church Homecoming Service on Sunday, Oct. 13. They will be taking time to look back over the blessings of the past year and looking forward with anticipation for what the Lord is going to do in the year to come. It is also a time for those who have been a part of the church body in the past to “come home.” A fellowship meal will follow. Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m., and the worship service starts at 10:30 a.m.

Trunk or treat offered

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, located at 1601 South Street in Piqua, will be holding their trunk or treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. to provide a safe evening for kids and families. This is a free family event, and everyone is invited.

Church to recognize veterans

WEST MILTON — A special Veterans’ Day program honoring Union Township Veterans and their families will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. The program will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

A video will be created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. They are asking anyone wanting to include family members to send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served. The deadline for submitting information is Oct. 1 to allow time to coordinate all the information.

Send your information to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, OH 45383, marked to the attention of Nancy Studebaker. Your pictures will be returned.

Plan on attending this service to share refreshments and fellowship as we celebrate these special people.