Religion briefs

St. Paul’s to offer chicken and noodles, apple dumplings

PIQUA — St. Paul’s E & R Church in Piqua will be selling their popular homemade chicken and noodles and apple dumplings at the first-ever Harvest Days and Open House sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Look for their tent on Main Street where families can enjoy the many activities featured at the Harvest Days event: welcoming shopping at the downtown shops and businesses, live entertainment, a costumed pet parade, pumpkin carving, corn hole and other family games, and more.

St. Paul’s Church will also offer chicken and noodles and apple dumplings at the church for carry-out or eat-in. The church is located at 500 N. Downing Street in Piqua’s historic downtown neighborhood.

True Life Community Church Services

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the October sermon series, “What Would Jesus Undo?” So we can live an authentic faith.

Discipleship Class 301: “Heart of a Servant,” starts October 23 in the TLC coffee house.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or You-Tube.

Eclectic Three to perform

TROY — The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, as they host The Eclectic Three on Sunday, Oct. 20 during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Musicians in the group are Tara Mar Iddings (cello), Sharon Schwanitz (alto sax) and Yvonne Washer-Carson (piano).

A handicapped entrance is available on Canal Street.

God’s Table set for Saturday

PIQUA — God’s Table, a meal for the community, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The menu will be johnny Marzetti, garlic bread, fruit and dessert.

PAC seeks choir members

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches (PAC) is seeking community members interested in singing in the Community Choir for the Community Thanksgiving Service to contact PAC Secretary Jeanne Martin at (937) 214-3021. If no answer, please leave a message and Jeanne will get back to you as soon as she can.

The date of the service is Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Piqua Christian Church. The time is still being decided.

Practices will be on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. Practices will begin Oct. 22 at the Piqua Christian Church at 3969 W. State Route 185.

The two songs we have chosen are: “My Heart Is Filled With Thankfulness” and “Never Once with I Will Praise Him.”

Hearing health care program to be held

WEST MILLTON — The Senior Shepherd’s Ministry of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church invite the community to an informative program on Hearing Health Care. The program will be on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary, at 1209 S. Miami Street, West Milton.

This important subject will be addressed by guest speaker, Dr. Stacy Roberts. She received both her Bachelor and Doctorate of Audiology Degrees from Ohio State University. Roberts is affiliated with Upper Valley Hearing and Balance Inc. She is licensed by the State of Ohio Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology.

The key topics that will be covered include a general overview of hearing loss, basic ear anatomy, hearing and the brain, good communication techniques, and hearing aids and technology.

This program is being promoted for all those in the community who may want to learn more about this challenging subject.

Rummage sale planned

TROY — The Trinity Episcopal Church Rummage Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of variety, and good prices.

The church is located at 60 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. The sale will be held in the education building, which is the building on the west side of the sanctuary. Signs will be posted.

All proceeds donated to the Robert E. Torrence Medical Fund, which provides financial assistance to meet legitimate but unaffordable medical needs in conjunction with critical life skill counseling.

Treat and eat at St. John’s

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walmut St., Troy, will have a Trick-or-Treat and Eat from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

A free lunch will be served, however donations will be accepted. Candy also will be passed out to participants.

Trunk or treat offered

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will host their eighth annual “Trunk or Treat” Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. Last year 26,177 pieces of candy were handed out. There is plenty for all. This is open to all communities.

Wear your costume and stroll among the decorated vehicles and trucks, collecting candy and goodies, ride the train, face painting, and pick up a free hotdog!

There will be a trunk-decorating contest for those who wish to participate. This year, there is no theme for the trunk competition, so use your imagination. First place receives $100, second place $50, and third place $25. Please let Fields of Grace know by calling (937) 573-4282 if you want to participate in the contest or just be a part of the lineup.

This year, there will be a special appearance by Joyride Cars. Joyride was started exclusively for kids with special needs. This is a group of individuals who share their high-end one of a kind vehicle to bring joy to others. This year, they will be at to Trunk or Treat for kids of all ages and even adults to pick a car to sit in or by to get their picture. Pick your favorite car or all of them to get a picture.

There will be no parking at the park. Please park on surrounding streets and at Finfrock Construction. Transportation for handicapped individuals will be provided to the park from this location.

Entrance to Trunk or Treat will be from the Main Street exit only.

For more information, please contact the church at 573-4282, visit them on Facebook or their website at fieldsofgrace.org.

Pasta dinner upcoming

TROY — Cove Spring Church will host its annual pasta dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road, east of Troy.

Goodwill donations are accepted for the meal, which includes pasta, breadsticks, salad, dessert and drink. Meal delivery will be available for farmers who are harvesting in the Miami East School District; delivery orders can be placed the day before by calling (937) 371-1126.

Proceeds will benefit Miami East Young Life and other local missions.

BU a special Teen Event

CASSTOWN — The Light on the Hill, located at 2900 Rugged Hill Road in Casstown, will be holding BU a special Teen Event for eighth through 12th grade students on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 5-8 p.m.

Teens will enjoy free food, games, music, and prizes. Come learn that Jesus loves you just as you are. All are welcome to join in the fun. Bring your friends, and church youth groups are welcome! For more info, call 606-4258.

Trunk or treat offered

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, located at 1601 South Street in Piqua, will be holding their trunk or treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. to provide a safe evening for kids and families. This is a free family event, and everyone is invited.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Oct. 27 is Festive Reformation Day/Consecration Worship Service at 10 a.m.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Rummage sale planned

PIQUA — A fall rummage and bake sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at St John’s Lutheran Church, corner of Wood and South Downing streets, Piqua.

Household items, books, clothing, and more.

Enter from parking lot entrance. The facility is handicapped accessible.

Church to recognize veterans

WEST MILTON — A special Veterans’ Day program honoring Union Township Veterans and their families will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. The program will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

Bazaar offered

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Christmas Church Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington. There will be outside crafters and vendors, as well as homemade baked goods and a quilt raffle, with other prizes.

VBS at Lostcreek to be held

CASSTOWN — VBS at Lostcreek United Church of Christ at 7007 Troy-Urbana Road in Casstown will be held on Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Please pre-register your kids at www.lostcreekucc.com. Children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade are invited.

Pot pie supper set

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, will be serving their Election Day Pot Pie Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 23.

This supper has been served consecutively for 160 years. The menu will include homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, assorted desserts, and beverages.

Meals are dine-in or carry out. For carry-out, call the church at 698-4401. The cost is a $7.50 donation.

Note that there will be no Grandma’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

For more information, call 676-2430 or 947-1647.