Religion briefs

The Kirkin ‘O’ The Tartans service planned

TROY — On the Sunday of the Kirking of the Tartans that will be held on Sunday, Nov 17, at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 60 S. Dorset Road in Troy, bagpipes and drums play, and Scottish clan banners are carried and blessed during the service at 10:30 a.m. The Order of Service is taken from the Prayer Book used in Scotland today. The Miami County Pipes and Drums will provide the special music.

At the reception that follows the service, The Haggis (a savoury pudding concoction) will be piped in and special Scottish refreshments will be served. Haggis was hailed as the national dish of Scotland after a poem by Robert Burns in 1787.

St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School and Worship services

TROY — Come join St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and join the discussion entitled “Do Not Want,” followed by Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.

St. John’s UCC will be offering a Q & A class that will go for four Sundays with Pastor Don Crist and others from the church. Join them next Sunday, Nov. 17, at 9:30 a.m. for their first class in the Fellowship Hall. If you are interested in knowing more about the St. John’s UCC Beloved Community, this is the class for you.

St. John’s United Church of Christ is located at 130 S Walnut St. in Troy. For more information, call the church at (937) 335-2028.

True Life Community Church services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the November sermon series titled, “The Great Exchange,” with the message of, “With Jesus, we receive more than we can ever give.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service. Discipleship Class 301: “Heart of a Servant” will be Nov. 20 in the TLC coffee house. 24 Hour Prayer Vigil will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 and 24, 11 a.m. to 11 a.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or Youtube.

Fletcher UMC pantry, dinner offered

FLETCHER — God’s Grocery (Free Food Pantry) will be open Nov. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at Fletcher United Methodist Church. The Food Pantry is open the first Tuesday of the month from 3-5 .p.m and the third Tuesday of the month from 5-7 p.m.

A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Fletcher UMC. For those able, a love offering will be received to benefit missions.

Fletcher United Methodist Church is located at 205 South Walnut St. in Fletcher.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to celebrate the Lord with a Traditional Lutheran worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Pastor Heidi Holst preaches the sermon, “Triggering A Miracle.” Steven Piel serves as Lector.

There is no Sunday school in November. Staffed nursery is available.There is always a special message for children.

Children’s Clothing Ministry is distributing Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Drivers license necessary. AA Men’s Group gathers Saturdays at 8:30 a.m.

“Kintsugi” Women support group meets weekly on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at FLC.

The R.O.M.E.O.S. men’s group meet the first Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at Bob Evans.

The Deborah Circle meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

FLC is located at 2899 West Main Street in Troy near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org

office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org

St. Boniface to hold Cabbage Roll, Heritage Bread Sale

PIQUA — The Piqua Heritage Festival may be history and Oktoberfest will not be back until next fall, but your favorite breads and cabbage rolls are still available.

St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, is taking orders through Nov. 18 for its Oktoberfest Cabbage Rolls and Heritage Breads. The home-made, pork cabbage rolls — oven/freezer ready — can be purchased at $2.50 each or a pan of 12 for $28; both include a sauerkraut/tomato mixture.

Fifteen-plus different breads made from the parish’s Heritage Festival Bread Booth recipes are available, too. To obtain an order form, place an order, or for more info email stbonifacebread@gmail.com or contact the parish office — 310 S. Downing — 773-1656.

Order Pick-Up is Saturday, Nov. 23 (noon — 6:30 p.m.), and Sunday, Nov. 24 (8 .a.m to 12:30 p.m.), at the Caserta Activity Center, 218 S. Downing.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the parish’s Family Life Group.

St. Boniface to hold 23rd Annual Quilt Raffle

PIQUA — This year’s quilt, a “scrappy” Spool Pattern, was quilted by nine members and friends of St. Boniface and St. Mary Parishes. The quilters were Connie Bonifas, Betty Elliott, Rose Hemm, Dolores Latham, Cindy Nelson, Janet Poling, Gloria Stonerock, Deb Tyler, and Peg White.

Raffle tickets are $1.00/each or 6/$5.00. Raffle tickets may be purchased by sending donation to St. Boniface Parish, 310 S. Downing, Piqua, Ohio 45356. Please include name/phone number and write “quilt” on the envelope. The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the close of Piqua Catholic School’s Craft Show / Holiday Shopping Event. The winner need not be present to win. For additional info, send email to stbonifacequilt@gmail.com or call the parish office at 773-1656. Proceeds benefit the parish’s Oktoberfest.

Free dinner offered

COVINGTON — The Covington Eagles and Fields of Grace Worship Center will host a free Thanksgiving dinner from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Covington Eagles Hall.

Enter through the Debra Street entrance to the hall.

The meal will consist of turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin pie or Mrs. Wick’s sugar cream pie and drinks.

There will be take-outs available from 6-7 p.m. only. There will be a limit of two meals per adult. To pick up a take-out meal, enter through the Debra Street entrance as well.

Home deliveries will be made to surrounding communities to individuals and their caretakers who are unable to attend the meal because of being homebound or being unable to drive. Meals can be reserved by calling Fields of Grace at (937) 573-4282, Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21. No calls will be taken the day of the meal.

For more information, contact Fields of Grace Worship Center or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

Piqua Community Thanksgiving to be held

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches’ Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Piqua Christian Church, located at 3969 West State Route 185 in Piqua. There will be worship and a community choir perfomance with stories of thankfulness by faith and community leaders.

Pleasant Hill Community Thanksgiving Service

PLEASANT HILL — Join United Church of Christ for a Thanksgiving service. They will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. A special message will be given by Pastor Lynn Mercer of the First Brethren Church. An offering will be taken for the Newton Food Pantry that helps those in need in the Newton Township area.

The following Pleasant Hill churches invite you to this Community Thanksgiving Service: Brethren in Christ Church, Church of the Brethren, First Brethren Church, and United Church of Christ.

United Church of Christ is located at 10 West Monument Street, Pleasant Hill (one block west of the Civil War Monument). For more information call 937-676-3193.

Covington Community Thanksgiving to be held

COVINGTON — The Covington Ministerial Association along with area churches invite the public to their Community Thanksgiving Dinner and Service at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl Street in Covington. Dinner will be held between 5-6:30 p.m. A community worship service will follow at 7 p.m.

Dinner is provided, free of charge by the following: Covington Christian Church, Covington Church of the Brethren, Covington Presbyterian, Fields of Grace, Friedens Lutheran, Friendship Grace Brethren, Old German Baptist – New Conference, St. John’s Lutheran, St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Stillwater Community Church and Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering.

Bazaar to feature quilts, fine art

TIPP CITY — The sanctuary of Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., will be a kaleidoscope of color from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 7, during the fourth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar. This year the art and craft bazaar will also feature an exhibit of beautiful quilts and fiber art.

Two quilts will also be raffled. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and are available at the church Wednesday Night Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m., or in the church office 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The raffle drawing will take place at 3 p.m. at the Bazaar, Dec. 7.

Contact Bostelman at tcumcbazaar@gmail.com by Nov. 30, to register a quilt for display or visit tippcityumc.org/quilt-and-fabric-art-show. The committee will accept quilts through Dec. 6. They will be handled with the utmost care and kept secure.

Cookie Shoppe upcoming

TROY — From 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7, the First United Methodist Church’s First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, will be turned into a cornucopia of confections as the women sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items at its annual Cookie Shoppe. Cookies will be sold by the pound for $7.50.

The event is sponsored annually by the Troy United Methodist Women and funds raised support their local mission work.