Religion briefs

Bazaar to feature quilts, fine art

TIPP CITY — The sanctuary of Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., will be a kaleidoscope of color from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, during the fourth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar. This year the art and craft bazaar will also feature an exhibit of quilts and fiber art.

A wide variety of styles will include hand pieced/quilted, machine pieced/quilted, applique, tied, and t-shirt quilts as well as a mid-1800’s hand-woven coverlet. Visitors will also hear the sounds of the seasons as they stroll through the exhibit. Performances will include a flute ensemble, piano, organ, guitar, and handbell quartet.

The public is invited to the exhibit as well as encouraged to shop at more than 35 fine art and craft booths. The long-standing Cookie Walk (cookies sold by the pound) will open at 9 a.m. and is typically sold out by 11 a.m. Food service will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eat at Joe’s Café will offer soups, pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, and pie.

All proceeds from the Angel House booth, the vendors’ booth/table rentals, the quilt raffle, and food service will benefit the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania. Church and community members have donated hand-crafted items to be sold at the Angel House booth. Each vendor is also asked to donate a piece of their merchandise. The children at Angel House have provided fabric envelope/folders for sale. In it’s first three years, the Bazaar has generated $13,000 in support.

Cookie Shoppe upcoming

TROY — From 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7, the First United Methodist Church’s First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, will be turned into a cornucopia of confections as the women sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items at its annual Cookie Shoppe. Cookies will be sold by the pound for $7.50.

The event is sponsored annually by the Troy United Methodist Women and funds raised support their local mission work.

Breakfast offered

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a special benefit pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 7.

The cost is a donation of cash or food for the Newton Food Pantry. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk.

Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School and Worship

TROY — Come join St. John’s United Church of Christ Adult Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and join the discussion entitled “For the Peace of Jerusalem,” followed worship at 10:30 a.m. They will be celebrating week two of Advent and recognizing the “peace” of this season.

St. John’s UCC will also be offering a Q & A class that will go for four Sundays with Pastor Don Crist and others from the church. Join them Sunday, Dec. 8, at 9:30 a.m. for their final class in the Fellowship Hall. This class is for those interested in knowing more about the St. John’s UCC community.

St. John’s UCC is located at 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, and can be contacted at (937) 335-2028.

True Life Community Church plans ‘Home For Christmas’

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the December sermon series, “Home For Christmas,” with the message, “The miracle of Christmas is that Christ came to live with us, to live in us, to give us life, and to give us hope.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

They are collecting gifts and baking cookies for Partners In Hope 2019 Christmas Shop for community children and seniors.

On Christmas Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 24, fellowship and refreshments will be held at 4 p.m. and candlelight service at 4:30 p.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or Youtube.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community join their worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

FLC is located at 2899 West Main Street in Troy near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Pleasant Hill annual Church Christmas Walk

PLEASANT HILL — Join the community in a Christmas Tradition on Dec. 12. Each year, the churches in Pleasant Hill join together one evening to celebrate and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. Each church shares with the community for 15 minutes with songs, readings, etc. relating to this special event. The schedule for the evening of Dec. 12 include:

• United Church of Christ, 10 West Monument St., 6:30-6:45 p.m.

• Brethren in Christ, 101 W. Hill St., 6:50-7:05 p.m.

• Church of the Brethren, 300 E. Monument St., 7:10-7:25 p.m.

• Church of God, 115 N. Main St., 7:30-7:45 p.m.

• First Brethren Church, 210 N.Church St., 7:50-8:05 p.m.

Free refreshments will be served at First Brethren Church.

For questions, the church can be contacted at (937) 676-2802.

First United Church of Christ Advent series

TROY — The public is invited to take part in the 2019 Advent series at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St. in Troy, which will be “Let Heaven and Nature Sing.”

“Joy to the World,” the beloved Christmas classic, turns 300 years old this year. Each year, this carol is an invitation to sing a “new song” and to joyously celebrate God’s work in renewing and freeing all of creation. Rather than “joy” being yet another word for “happiness,” First United Church of Christ will discover that the depths of joy can be found in the midst of difficulties, the work of justice, and the presence of compassion — all part of the coming of Jesus to this world and the message the world still so desperately needs to hear.

Services will be held Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and include the following topics:

• Dec. 7 and 8: “Repeat the Sounding Joy: Loving Joy”

• Dec. 14 and 15: “Making the Blessings Known: Unyielding Joy”

• Dec. 21 and 22: “Make the Nations Prove: Peaceful Joy”

Their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be 9-10 p.m. Dec. 24.

Revival planned

PIQUA — Join Victory Baptist Church for a revival rally on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. There’s planning for a tent revival in the Dayton area, which will be held sometime next year. The team that will be holding that revival will be the team at Victory Baptist Church’s revival on Dec. 13.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m., Victory Baptist Church will hold their candlelight service. All are welcome.

Victory Baptist Church is located at 1601 South St., Piqua. Call (937) 773-6469 for more information.

Church to present “The Sounds of Christmas”

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton, will present their annual concert, “The Sounds of Christmas,” on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and Shepherd’s Bells will present many songs of the season.

This year’s concert will feature cellist, Tara Mar Iddings, and the singing group, “Praises, Unplugged.”

This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. Mark your calendars now. Phone 698-6036 for more information.

Birthday Party for Jesus to be held

CASSTOWN — The Lostcreek Church of Christ, located at 7007 Troy-Urbana Road, will be having a party for Jesus’ birthday on Dec. 14 from 2-5 p.m.

They are asking each child to bring a new or gently-used books that they will be giving to the Abuse Shelter.

This will be a great time for children to learn about Jesus while parents do some shopping or gift wrapping. There will be games, crafts, and refreshments available.

Special evening set

PIQUA — Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., will offer a “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Eve Eve” event at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.

The event will include a candlelight service, Christmas carols, special music and refreshments.

Trinity Episcopal Church holiday services

TROY — Trinity Episocal Church, located at 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy, will be holding a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, which will include a festive Holy Eucharist, candlelight, hymns, and special music.

Trinity Episocal Church will also hold a special service on Christmas Day on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 9:30 a.m., which will be a quiet service of liturgy and prayer.