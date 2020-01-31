Religion briefs

Class to be held, pantry offered

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church’s Boundaries Class starts Monday, Feb. 3. Call the church for more information and to register, (937) 368-2470.

God’s grocery (free food pantry) will be open Feb. 4 from 3-7 p.m.

Young Adult Gathering for ages 18-30 will be at 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Fletcher United Methodist Church is located at 205 South Walnut St., Fletcher.

St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School and Worship services

TROY — St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School will meet in the cafe to discuss the topic “Innards,” followed by worship and communion at 10:30 a.m.

All are welcome here at 130 South Walnut St., Troy.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Sacrament of Holy Communion. All are welcome. The Reverend Heidi Holst presides and preaches. Cherie Reynolds serves as Lector. New members will be received this Sunday. A reception follows the worship service.

The R.O.M.E.O.S meeting will be held on the first Thursday of each month at Bob Evans at 11 a.m.

The Deborah Circle will meet the second Tuesday of each month at Brookdale Troy at 11:45 a.m.

The Shepherd’s Staff trainings session will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m.

Men’s AA group meets Saturdays at 8:30 a.m.

A women’s AA group starts soon, look out for the information.

Looking ahead, Ash Wednesday Community Worship with Holy Communion and the imposition of Ashes will be on Feb. 26 at noon and again at 6:30 p.m.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

True Life services

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the February sermon series: My Story. Learn to live a story worth telling. With examples from the Bible, this series teaches us to live according to God’s will.

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

A Women’s Life Group is now forming and will be held Tuesdays, starting Feb. 4, at the TLC Coffee House at 9:30 a.m. There will be fellowship, prayer, and Bible study.

Legacy Youth (6-12th Grade) will be held Sundays from 6-7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m.

TLC Family Skate Night will be Sunday, Feb. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Join TLC at Skateworld of Vandalia.

Discipleship Class “Called to Go” will be held Wednesdays, Feb. 19 through April 1, at the TLC Coffee House from 6:30-8 p.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Comfort sessions to be held

TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering “GRIEFSHARE,” a seminar and support group to their parish and local community. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death. It’s a place where you can be around people who understand how you are feeling and are able to offer you encouragement. At GriefShare, you’ll learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life. They will feature videotape seminar sessions with nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics.

This program will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St., Troy, upstairs in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks.

They offer two sessions, one in the afternoon 1-2:30 p.m. or one in the evening 7-8:30 p.m.

The spring session begins Feb. 5.

Also St. Patrick Church is offering a Cancer Support Group: Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer. Meetings will be held the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

They welcome all to these informative sessions held in St. Patrick Parish Center. Questions, please feel free to contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105.

Princess Ball planned

COVINGTON — On Feb. 8, Fields of Grace worship center will be hosting their 6th annual Princess Ball between 6:30-8 p.m., and the theme will be “Frozen.”

Both princesses from “Frozen” will be attending the ball this year. Each little girl will have a chance to meet them and have their picture taken.

The first 200 girls who arrive will receive their own wrist corsage, along with many other surprises.

Light refreshments will be served.

The ball will be held at Fields of Grace, located at 326 E. Troy Pike, Covington, this year due to increased attendance the last couple of years.

The cost is $10 per family.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace, Tuesday-Thursday, at 573-4282. Connect with them on Facebook or visit their website at fieldsofgrace.org.

PAC meetings to be held

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches (PAC) is holding spotlight representations of different departments and entities in the city of Piqua that are available to help local churches.

PAC is inviting local churches to be part of this series. The upcoming meetings include:

• Representatives from the Piqua fire and police departments will be the spotlight at PAC’s meeting being held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua.

• Indian Nation Channel 5 Manager AJ Ganger will be the spotlight at PAC’s meeting being held at 7 p.m. on March 9 at 525 Boal Avenue, Piqua.

PAC is still waiting on confirmation for the April meeting. For more information, contact Paul Green at preacher1green@yahoo.com or (937) 703-8205.