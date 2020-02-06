Religion briefs

Beef and noodle dinner set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for a beef and noodle dinner from 4:30-6:30 pm. Saturday, Feb. 8.

First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, pies, cakes and drinks. Meals are $8 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old, and 4 and under eat free.

Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.”

St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School and Worship

TROY — St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the cafe to discuss the topic “The Long Winter,” followed by worship and at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome here at 130 South Walnut Street.

Heart of Worship services

PIQUA — Heart of Worship, located at 4020 State Route 185, Piqua, will be hosting the following southern gospel groups on these dates:

• Fortold at 2 p.m. Feb 9

• The Bradley’s at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13

• The Bradley’s at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16

• Anointed at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27

For questions, call (937) 963-3431.

Service times are 6 p.m. on Thursdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

True Life services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the February sermon series: “My Story,” featuring the message, “Learn to live a story worth telling. With examples from the Bible, this series teaches us to live according to God’s will.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

Women’s Life Group, will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the TLC Coffee House. Come for fellowship, prayer, and Bible study.

Legacy Youth (6-12th Grade) will be held between 6-7:30 p.m. on Sundays and 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

TLC Family Skate Night will be held between 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. Join TLC at Skateworld of Vandalia.

Discipleship Class “Called to Go” will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays between Feb. 19 to April 1, at the TLC Coffee House.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Sacrament of Holy Communion. All are welcome. The Reverend Heidi Holst presides and preaches the sermon: “Light Up.” Michael Blankenship serves as lector. David Berger plays the organ as guest. A time for fellowship with refreshments follows the worship service.

The R.O.M.E.O.S meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on the Thursday of each month at Bob Evans.

The Deborah Circle meet at 11:45 a.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Brookdale Troy.

The Shepherd’s Staff training session will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Church Council meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Men’s AA group meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays.

A women’s AA group starts soon, look out for the information.

Ash Wednesday Community Worship with Holy Communion and the imposition of Ashes will be held at noon and again at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

PAC meetings to be held

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches (PAC) is holding spotlight representations of different departments and entities in the city of Piqua that are available to help local churches.

PAC is inviting local churches to be part of this series. The upcoming meetings include:

• Representatives from the Piqua fire and police departments will be the spotlight at PAC’s meeting being held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua.

• Indian Nation Channel 5 Manager AJ Ganger will be the spotlight at PAC’s meeting being held at 7 p.m. on March 9 at 525 Boal Avenue, Piqua.

PAC is still waiting on confirmation for the April meeting. For more information, contact Paul Green at preacher1green@yahoo.com or (937) 703-8205.

Movie night planned

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, 1601 South St., Piqua, will be holding a movie night featuring the inspiring family film “Overcomer” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21. For more information, call (937) 773-6469.

Victory Baptist Church will also be holding a gospel concert at 7 p.m. on March 20, featuring Jordan Amburn and Adoration for a night of worship.