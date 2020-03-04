Religion briefs

True Life services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the new sermon series: “Dangerous Prayers,” with the message, “Our prayers need to move us closer to the heart of God.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

Next Steps immediately follows their Sunday service in the Coffee House. Their pastors and staff are available for any spiritual movement revealed by God such as the need for prayer, salvation, baptism, or your desire to serve and invest in His kingdom.

Legacy Youth for grades six through 12th will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays and 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

The 24 Hours of Prayer will be held March 21-22, going from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy, invites the community to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. . All are welcome. The Reverend Heidi Holst presides and preaches the sermon, “The Squirrel Running In Your Head.”

There is always a special message for children. A time for fellowship with refreshments follows the worship service. A staffed nursery is available.

The R.O.M.E.O.S meeting on the first Thursday of each month at Bob Evans at 11 a.m.

The Deborah Circle meet the second Tuesday of each month at Brookdale Troy at 11:45 a.m.

The Church Council meets Tuesday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m.

Men’s AA group meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. An early morning group starts soon.

Hope Closet to offer prom dresses, suits

FLETCHER — Hope Closet at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St. will be giving away free prom dresses and suits to high school guys and girls between 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5; 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 9; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14; and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19. No appointment is needed. For questions, call the church office at (937) 368-2470 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

St. Mary’s to hold fish fries

PIQUA — St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will be hold a series of six Lenten fish fries from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays continuing each Friday through April 3.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

Fish fries to be held

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will be holding four fish fries this year. The next fish fries during Lent will be held on March 20, and April 3 from 4:30-7 p.m. Their dinners will have their traditional tasty fish, their popular green beans, applesauce, and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School and Worship

TROY — On Sunday, March 8, set your clocks for Daylight Savings and join St. John’s UCC for Adult Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. in the cafe to discuss a relevant topic for today’s world. Worship and communion will then begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome here at 130 South Walnut Street, Troy.

PAC meeting to be held

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches (PAC) is holding spotlight representations of different departments and entities in the city of Piqua that are available to help local churches.PAC is inviting local churches to be part of this series.

Their next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Avenue.

This meeting will feature presentations from Indian Nation Channel 5’s Manager AJ Ganger; Media Director Becky Smith and advertising representative Kris McConnell, both of the Miami Valley Today; and Peter Bath, DMin, MBA, VP KHN Missions and Ministry of the Kettering Health Network.

For more information, contact Paul Green at preacher1green@yahoo.com or (937) 703-8205.

St. John’s UCC Economic and Social Justice Team to meet

TROY — Each month, a committed group of folks from St. John’s and the community gather to talk about important social and economic justice issues. For the past year or so, they have been going through the United Church of Christ curriculum called “White Privilege: Let’s Talk.” This study is designed to invite church members to engage in safe, meaningful and substantive conversations on race.

On Wednesday evening, March 11, from 6:30-8 p.m., they will be discussing part three of chapter five entitled “How the Medical and Health Industry Advantage Whites.” You can download the chapter on the UCC website at http://privilege.uccpages.org/ or they have printed copies available the night of the meeting. You don’t have to read it ahead of time or have been present at the previous meetings. Everyone is welcome to attend this thought-provoking gathering.

St. John’s UCC is located at 130 South Walnut Street, Troy.

Support group to host cancer alliance

TROY — The St Patrick Cancer Support Group will host the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St., Troy.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals battling cancer through exercise, nutrition, and faith. They provide free exercise programs and nutritional guidance to help relieve some of the side effects related to various types of cancer treatments.

They also come alongside of cancer patients to help them emotionally sort through all that they go through during the cancer treatment process. They do this by partnering with hospitals and cancer centers to provide research and evidence-based programs.

Taylor Sage, clinical exercise coordinator, will be the speaker giving more insight and information on Maple Tree.

Anyone dealing with cancer, in remission, family member, caregiver or anyone interested in learning more are invited to join them for this informational session of St. Patrick Cancer Support Group.

The St. Patrick Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month and is open to all.

Women’s Day Retreat to be held

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will be holding a “Grace Filled Peace” Women’s Day Retreat between 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Bible Study will be led by Kristen Zimmann. There will be time for prayer stations, praise and worship as well.

This is a free event and open to the community, but registration is required. Please call the church office at (937) 667-3110 to register.

Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Participants are invited to bring a salad or dessert to share for lunch.

Grandma’s Kitchen to reopen

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen in West Milton will be reopening on Wednesday, March 25 with a chicken and noodle dinner.

Join organizers for dinner from 5-6:15 p.m. each Wednesday in the Hoffman United Methodist Church Activity Center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. If it is more convenient for you, volunteers can pack a carry-out meal for you to take home. Check the menu on the church webpage at hoffmanumc.org. The webpage will also let you know which dates we will be closed due to holidays, etc.

Grandma’s Kitchen has been providing weekly Wednesday meals for the public for almost 20 years. They operate as a non-profit mission project for Hoffman United Methodist Church and help support local, national and international food missions. For more information, call the church office at (937) 698-4401.

Community Easter Egg Hunt planned

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the 10th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4. The rain date is Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. There will be 30,000 eggs to hunt this year and 50-plus baskets, as well as 24 bikes of all sizes and three sets of one happy meal per week for a year will be given away.

The hunt will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. Come early to get in line and register for a free bike. They will begin letting people in at 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to all children who are able to walk through 11 years of age in all surrounding communities. Age groups will be divided for the hunt beginning with the youngest age group first. Only one parent will be allowed in age groups walking through three years old. Age groups four years through 11 years, no parent is permitted in the hunting area.

Participants should bring something to collect their eggs in. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. Parents are responsible to take their own pictures.

Please park at Finfrock Construction located on South Main street and surrounding streets off of that. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on South Main Street. There will be no parking at the park. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who need it.

For further information please go to the church’s website www.fieldsofgrace.org or visit them on Facebook. You can also contact the church at 937-573-4282.

First Lutheran Church Holy Week services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the public to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. First Lutheran Church’s Holy Week Worship schedule for April 5-12 includes:

• April 5, Palm Sunday will be observed at 10 a.m., which will include the Passion story and a Palm Procession

• April 9, Maundy Thursday Community, a worship service will be held at 6:30 p.m. They will be celebrating the Last Supper. Stripping of the Altar will be observed.

• April 10, Good Friday, an 8 p.m. Tenebrae Community Service will be held. They will be presenting St. John’s Passion story, congregational singing and prayer on the Lord’s suffering and death. The encroaching shadows “tenebrae” deepen to darkness as the candles are extinguished.

• April 12, Easter Sunday will be observed at 10 a.m. There will be a festive worship service with Holy Communion, organ, Easter choir, and brass.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Koester Pavilion’s annual Easter egg to be held

TROY — Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will hold its annual Easter egg hunt between 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. Children ages one through 12 are welcome. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. The hunt will begin promptly at 2 p.m. Games and prizes will be held after the hunt. Look for the golden egg to receive an extra special prize.