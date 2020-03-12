Religion briefs

St. John’s services

TROY —Join St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship will then begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. St John’s UCC is located at 130 S. Walnut St., Troy.

True Life services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the new sermon series: “Dangerous Prayers.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

Next Steps immediately follows their Sunday service in the Coffee House.

Legacy Youth for grades six through 12 is held 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays and 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

24 Hours of Prayer will be held March 21-22 from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. . All are welcome. The Reverend Heidi Holst presides and preaches the sermon: “Stilling This One Thirst.”

There is always a special message for children. A time for fellowship with refreshments follows the worship service. A Staffed Nursery is available.

Men’s AA group meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

New AA Group: “Cup of Joe, Here We Go”(Open) Starts Monday March 30 at 6:30 a.m.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Pachamama Book Club to meet

TROY — St. John’s UCC’s Pachamama Book Club will be meeting on Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gathering Place, located at 126 S. Walnut St. in downtown Troy. They will be reading “Ayesha at Last” by Uzma Jalaluddin. Copies are available for purchase from Jay and Mary’s Book Center in Troy or borrow from your local library.

Prayer group to meet

TROY — St. John’s UCC’s Contemplative Prayer Group will meet at The Gathering Place, 126 S. Walnut Street, on March 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. This group meets on the first and third Tuesdays.

Soup Supper and Study Conversations

PIQUA — St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street, Piqua will host Wednesday Soup Suppers through April 1 beginning at 6 p.m. followed by Bible Study Conversations based on Good Friday lessons. The community is invited. The church is handicap accessible from the Downing Street parking lot entrance.

Public invited to gospel concert

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, 1601 South St., Piqua, will be hosting a gospel concert at 7 p.m. on March 20. They will welcome Jordan Amburn and Adoration for a night of worship. Call (937) 773-6469 for more information.

Chicken and noodle dinner set

COVINGTON — The Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., is having their annual homemade chicken and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

The dinner will also feature rolls and desserts. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

Proceeds support the costs of youth activities. For more information, call (937) 473-3443.

Grandma’s Kitchen to reopen

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen in West Milton will be reopening on Wednesday, March 25 with a chicken and noodle dinner. Join organizers for dinner from 5-6:15 p.m. each Wednesday in the Hoffman United Methodist Church Activity Center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. For more information, call the church office at (937) 698-4401.

International Food Tasting Festival to be held

WEST MILTON — An International Food Tasting Festival will take place from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 28 in Hoffman United Methodist Church’s activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

There will be eight countries represented: Germany, Honduras, New Zealand, Mexico, Scotland, VietNam, Portugal and the Philippines. This event is open to the public and is free of charge.

For more information, call Katie at (937) 698-3519.

St. Mary’s to hold fish fries

PIQUA — St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will be hold a series of six Lenten fish fries from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays continuing each Friday through April 3.

Dinner consists fried fish, french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

Fish fries to be held

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will be holding four fish fries this year. The next fish fries during Lent will be held on March 20, and April 3 from 4:30-7 p.m. Their dinners will offer fish, green beans, applesauce, and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

Community Easter Egg Hunt planned

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the 10th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4. The rain date is Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. There will be 30,000 eggs, as well as additional prizes. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

The hunt will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. They will begin letting people in at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to all children who are able to walk through 11 years of age in all surrounding communities.

Please park at Finfrock Construction located on South Main street and surrounding streets off of that. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who need it.

For further information, please go to the church’s website www.fieldsofgrace.org or visit them on Facebook. You can also contact the church at 937-573-4282.

First Lutheran Church Holy Week services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the public to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. First Lutheran Church’s Holy Week Worship schedule for April 5-12 includes:

• April 5, Palm Sunday will be observed at 10 a.m., which will include the Passion story and a Palm Procession

• April 9, Maundy Thursday Community, a worship service will be held at 6:30 p.m. They will be celebrating the Last Supper. Stripping of the Altar will be observed.

• April 10, Good Friday, an 8 p.m. Tenebrae Community Service will be held. They will be presenting St. John’s Passion story, congregational singing and prayer on the Lord’s suffering and death. The encroaching shadows “tenebrae” deepen to darkness as the candles are extinguished.

• April 12, Easter Sunday will be observed at 10 a.m. There will be a festive worship service with Holy Communion, organ, Easter choir, and brass.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.