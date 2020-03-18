Religion briefs

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a traditional worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. “We are still here for you, and all are welcome,” the church said.

The Reverend Heidi Holst presides and preaches.

There is always a special message for children. A staffed nursery is available.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

True Life services

TROY – True Life Community Church will be live streaming their service on Facebook each Sunday at 10 a.m.

During this time, you can connect with True Life Community Church online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. They will not have services or planned events at their campus until further notice.

TLC invites you to pray for each other, the community, nation, and the world. As planned, they will be in “24 Hours of Prayer” this weekend, March 21 and 22, from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information.

Worship service canceled

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, in Troy has canceled its Sunday Worship Service until further notice.

Also canceled are the Sunday Inquirers Class, Tuesday Eucharist and Book Study, and Wednesday Evening Celtic prayer.

The 12-step room will continue to have meetings.

Revival planned

TIPP CITY — Christian Chapel, 95 E. Ginghamsburg Rd., Tipp City, will be holding a revival between March 29 and April 4. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. each day Monday through Saturday with services at 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the Sunday.

Speaker will be Rev. Tim Hamilton. Singing will be by Jeff Dickens between March 29-30 and the Salem Quartet between March 31 and April 4.

Soup Supper and Study Conversations canceled

PIQUA — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street, Piqua, canceled its Wednesday Soup Suppers that were being held through April 1.

Grandma’s Kitchen postponed

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen in West Milton has been postponed due to the risk of the coronavirus to its volunteers and customers. For more information, call the church office at (937) 698-4401.

St. Mary’s cancels fish fries

PIQUA — St. Mary Catholic Church, 503 W. North St., has canceled the remainder of its fish fries this year.

Fish fries to be held

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will be holding four fish fries this year. The next fish fries during Lent will be held on April 3 from 4:30-7 p.m. Their dinners will offer fish, green beans, applesauce, and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

Community Easter Egg Hunt canceled

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center has canceled its 10th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt that was previously planned for April 4.

For further information, please go to the church’s website www.fieldsofgrace.org or visit them on Facebook. You can also contact the church at 937-573-4282.

First Lutheran Church Holy Week services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the public to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. First Lutheran Church’s Holy Week Worship schedule for April 5-12 includes:

• April 5, Palm Sunday will be observed at 10 a.m., which will include the Passion story and a Palm Procession

• April 9, Maundy Thursday Community, a worship service will be held at 6:30 p.m. They will be celebrating the Last Supper. Stripping of the Altar will be observed.

• April 10, Good Friday, an 8 p.m. Tenebrae Community Service will be held. They will be presenting St. John’s Passion story, congregational singing and prayer on the Lord’s suffering and death. The encroaching shadows “tenebrae” deepen to darkness as the candles are extinguished.

• April 12, Easter Sunday will be observed at 10 a.m. There will be a festive worship service with Holy Communion, organ, Easter choir, and brass.

