Religion briefs

MIAMI COUNTY — Didn’t see your church listed above? Submit your church services and how they will be accessible, such if they will be streamed online on Facebook or posted to your church’s website, to swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or submit a news tip at www.tdn-net.com/formnewstip or www.dailycall.com/formnewstip .

Breakfast offered

TROY — First United Methodist Church continues to offer a Sunday morning breakfast to the community.

The breakfast is offered every Sunday from 8:30-10 a.m. and organizers are currently serving take-out breakfasts to anyone in the community.

Participants are asked to use the First Place entrance facing Franklin Street.

Church services streaming online

MIAMI COUNTY — A number of local churches are streaming their services online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troy Baptist Church is providing online live-streaming worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The services are also recorded and available to view anytime by visiting the church website at www.troybaptist.org.

Piqua First Free Will Baptist Church is streaming its services at 11 a.m. on Sundays on Facebook.

True Life Community Church’s sermon this Sunday will be “A Life of Victory through the Power of the Resurrection.” True Life Community Church will live stream its service on Facebook at 10 a.m.

Troy Life Community Church of Troy has canceled all in-person events and services until further notice. The church will provide video updates each Friday, at 2 p.m., and Sunday sermons, at noon each week, which will be available through the website www.tlctroy.com.

You can connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information.

The Valley Church, with campuses in Troy and Piqua, will hold services on Sunday via Facebook Live at 9:15 and 11 a.m. These recorded services are available to view anytime during the week, and can also be viewed on the church’s website, at www.thevalley.church.

Troy United Methodist Church has canceled all in-person services until further notice, but the church will offer two services each Sunday, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., via Facebook Live. Each Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., a video prayer time will be live-streamed.

Fields of Grace Worship Center, in Covington, instead of having in-person services for Easter, there will be recorded sermons for church members to view online, as well as regular services via live-stream every Sunday, at 9 a.m., which can be accessed by visiting the church’s website, at www.fieldsofgrace.org, or Facebook page.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in West Milton, is providing online church services, which are posted to the church’s Facebook page and on YouTube.

Ginghamsburg Church, in Tipp City, is offering online worship services at ginghamsburg.churchonline.org on Saturday, April 11, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and also on Sunday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information, find Ginghamsburg Church on Facebook or visit its website at ginghamsburg.org.

First Lutheran Church, in Troy; Brandt United Methodist Church, in Tipp City; Troy’s Church of the Brethren; Victory Baptist Church in Piqua; St. John’s United Church of Christ, in Troy; First Baptist Church in Troy; and First Presbyterian Church, in Troy, are all offering online video worship services for members via Facebook.