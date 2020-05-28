Religion briefs

Breakfast offered

TROY — First United Methodist Church continues to offer a Sunday morning breakfast to the community. The breakfast is offered every Sunday from 8:30-10 a.m. and organizers are currently serving take-out breakfasts to anyone in the community. Participants are asked to use the First Place entrance facing Franklin Street.

True Life services

TROY – Join True Life Community Church in the month of May as they discover their potential legacy of life. It’s about learning from the past, living in the present, and building for the future. They will explore how Jesus has marked your life and, therefore, how you relate to others.

TLC will open its doors this Sunday, May 31, with their worship service starting at 10 a.m. You can also live stream this service on Facebook.

The church will provide video updates each Friday, at 2 p.m., and Sunday sermons, at noon each week, which will be available through the website www.tlctroy.com.

You can connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information.