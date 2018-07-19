State briefs

Tire strikes windshield of car; kills car’s driver

DAYTON (AP) — Authorities say a tire came off a van, crashed through the windshield of a car and killed the car’s driver on an interstate in southwestern Ohio.

State Highway Patrol authorities say the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on I-75 near Dayton in Montgomery County.

Troopers say the van was traveling northbound on I-75 when the tire came off. They say the tire then went over the median wall and hit another van before crashing through the windshield of a car head-on on the driver’s side.

The 53-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

13-year-old boy shot in head from brother’s gun dies

CLEVELAND — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy received a gunshot to the head from his brother’s gun and has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t ruled on the official cause of death for the boy it identified as Joesus West. He died Tuesday night after he was shot Sunday inside his Cleveland home.

Cleveland police say investigators are trying to determine how the boy was shot.

The boy’s 17-year-old brother told police he was in the bed next to his younger brother and a gun he had found earlier was on his bed. Police reports say the teen said he rolled over while on his cellphone, heard a gunshot and saw his brother was shot.

Police reports say the teen called 911 and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Owner of flag company indicted

CLEVELAND — The owner of an Ohio company that makes American flags has been charged for failing to forward more than $160,000 in payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 51-year-old Richard Spencer was indicted on 15 employment tax-related counts Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Spencer controls a company called RS Sewing in Canton and classified some workers as independent contractors even though they are required to clock in and out and receive hourly wages. It’s alleged that taxes were deducted from properly classified employees but that money wasn’t sent to the IRS.

Prosecutors say Spencer was penalized after an audit in 2011 for improperly classifying employees as independent contractors yet continued the practice.

A message was left with Spencer’s attorney.

Ex-police officer accused of using excessive force indicted

PUT-IN-BAY — A former police officer accused of using excessive force against a man in custody in Ohio has been indicted on federal charges.

Authorities say the indictment unsealed Wednesday charges 28-year-old El’Shawn Williams with deprivation of rights, by using excessive force against the man, and with making a false report and witness tampering.

The indictment alleges the former Put-in-Bay officer injured the man by punching and striking him multiple times in the head and body on Aug. 25, 2017. It also alleges Williams wrote a report minimizing the force used and failing to disclose he struck the victim after the man was restrained by another officer.

Authorities also say Williams gave false statements to an investigator.

Williams’ attorney, Daniel Morris, declined to comment immediately. He said he hadn’t seen the indictment.