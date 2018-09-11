Editorial roundup

The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Sept. 5

For the third year in a row, the Cleveland Clinic has been named the nation’s No. 2 hospital in U.S. News & World Report rankings. Its numerical score — based on 16 specialties and nine procedures and conditions — considers such measures as patient safety and survival, the medical complexity of those treated, nursing staffing and, in certain specialties, reputational measures. The Clinic’s total score was only 7 percent behind the top-ranked Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and 37 percent ahead of 10th-ranked New York-Presbyterian in New York City.

Why does this matter?

There are nearly 12 billion local reasons, all with dollars attached.

That’s the local economic impact of the region’s hospitals in terms of direct and indirect jobs, according to the latest Center for Health Affairs report, based on 2015 data. The center advocates for local hospitals.

The Clinic — Ohio’s second-largest employer — did its own economic impact study in 2015, using 2013 data, and estimated its statewide impact at $12.6 billion, including wages, purchases, construction outlays, visitors’ economic impact, taxes and community benefits. Most of that impact was in Northeast Ohio, including close to $191 million spent by visitors coming to the Clinic.

For all these reasons, the prominence and quality of Cleveland’s medical care, recognized nationally, is worth celebrating.

The Lima News, Sept. 8

This year’s silliest movie controversy centers on Neil Armstrong, the moon landing and the American flag.

Like few heroes before him, Armstrong spent a lifetime practicing humility and keeping his emotions in check. The stories are legendary about how the reluctant hero preferred to stay in the background over accepting accolades, even when he became the first person to walk on the moon.

That’s what author James R. Hansen worked so hard to capture in writing his book, “First Man,” with the subtitle, “The Life of Neil A. Armstrong.” It’s also what director Damien Chazelle sought to reveal in making the movie by the same title, due out on Oct. 12.

We agree the planting of the American flag seemed like a natural moment to depict, and we wouldn’t be surprised to hear Chazelle admit in hindsight that he wishes he had included it. But like so many controversies, this one is getting blown out of proportion.

The film premiered recently at the Venice Film Festival to enthusiastic reviews and an early Oscar buzz. Yes, it doesn’t have the flag scene. It is, however, being praised for accurately capturing the story of a legendary hero, one who deferred the focus from himself to the 400,000 people who made the moon mission possible.

