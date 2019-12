URBANA — C. Teresa Moore, age, 58 of Urbana, OH passed away on Monday December 16, 2019 in her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Nicholas Lee officiating. Family will receive friends Saturday 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home.