Ohio needs more women leaders

Ohio had a female governor. What? When did Ohio elect a female governor? Where was I?

Nancy Hollister was Ohio’s governor for 11 days in 1998. You go girl! However, Hollister wasn’t elected. When George Voinovich left office to begin his first United Stated Senate term, Lieutenant Governor Hollister stepped in for 11 days—until Bob Taft took office.

The other 62 governors in Ohio have been white males. Aw! Time for a change—maybe at the next political race.

Another girl in town wanted to be Ohio’s governor. Who? For Republicans, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor sought the nomination with Nathan Estruth as her lieutenant governor. Was Ohio ready for a female in the statehouse? I guess not. But wait…

Hold on! Columbus attorney Constance Gadell-Newton is running for governor as the Green Party candidate. Another woman threw her high heels into the ring.

“The Green Party is composed of grassroots activists, environmentalists, advocates for social justice, nonviolent resisters, and regular citizens who’ve had enough of corporate-dominated politics. Our goal is to be the electoral wing of the nation-wide movements against war and corporate power.” www.ohiogreens.org/. Hmmm. Does Newton have a chance in the mist of all that testosterone?

The 2018 Ohio gubernatorial election will take place on November 6, 2018, to elect the next Ohio governor. Mike Dewine vs. Richard Cordray vs. Constance Gadell-Newton.

“There is one political institution in Ohio where women have achieved parity — at least for the moment. Of the seven seats on the Ohio Supreme Court, four are currently held by women. Why do women have a majority there when they hold just 19 percent of the state’s seats in Congress, 19 percent of Ohio Senate seats and 23 percent of Ohio House seats?” asked reporter Laura Bischoff in a 2018 article in the Dayton Daily News. And statewide, 30 percent of Ohio’s 718 judicial seats are held by women. You go girls of political power!

“Something which we think is impossible now is not impossible in another decade.” Constance Baker Motley became the United State’s first female, African-American federal judge in 1966. “Don’t mistake politeness for lack of strength,” declared Sonia Sotomayor. In 2009, she became the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court in American history. You did it girls!

In 2006, Betty Montgomery ran for the Ohio governor’s seat, but did not obtain the Republican Party’s nomination. Many times, I had the privilege of listening to Montgomery at the Two Days in May conferences. Montgomery is the queen of victims’ rights in Ohio. She became Ohio’s first elected woman county prosecutor, first woman Attorney General, and first woman Auditor of State. She was elected to the State Senate in 1988. Betty Montgomery for Ohio Governor and USA President! I would vote for her.

Portsmouth’s first female mayor, Jane Murray took office in 2010 (Scioto County, Ohio). However, you can surf the net for the rest of that scandalous story within the good ole boy playpen.

Ohio women, it’s time to throw your sandals, stilettos, or sneakers into the next political race in your township, county, and state.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_Melissa-Martin-4.jpg

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D Contributing Columnist

Melissa Martin, Ph.D, is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She resides in southern Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D, is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She resides in southern Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.