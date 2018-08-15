Reflecting on 20 years of columns

I began this column exactly 20 years ago this week for the same reason most men do the things they do.

I wanted to impress a girl.

When I was working for my college newspaper, I began writing a weekly column at the behest of one of my editors, who proclaimed I was wasting my snarky attitude (he actually used a slightly more profane term, but you get the point) by limiting myself to the sports pages.

For the next two years, I would write about what I thought were the most-topical issues of the day for college students: namely beer, football, beer, pro wrestling and more beer. It was, and I’m being humble here, a tremendous hit. Never underestimate the value of trying to appeal to the lowest common denominator when it comes to college students, I suppose.

I gained a pretty sizable cult following through my column — this was back in the day when college kids still read the newspaper, don’t you know — and even received more than a few dozen love letters based solely on the opinions I had expressed in my weekly column.

Some of them weren’t even written in crayon.

In any event, after I graduated and started my career here at the Troy Daily News in 1996, I figured it was time to grow up a little, be professional and leave the last vestiges of my college existence behind. I was singularly focused on becoming the best possible sports writer I could be. I figured my career as a columnist had come to an abrupt halt.

Until, of course, I wanted to impress a girl.

Roughly two years after I had started working at the paper, in the summer of 1998, the most wonderful young lady I had ever met began her employment here. It didn’t take long after to meeting her for me to realize she was the most perfect person I had ever met in my entire life. I know I had to find some way to impress her.

Given that I was completely terrified at the mere thought of speaking to her, I had to figure out some other sort of way to convince her what a witty and urbane gentleman I was, as opposed by the bumbling oaf I appeared to be whenever I tried to speak to her. Remembering the success I had as a college columnist, I went to the editor at the time and asked him if I could start writing a weekly column in addition to my duties as a sports writer.

I’m sure he weighted the pros and cons of my writing abilities carefully, then decided, “Well, I need something to fill that space in the paper.”

And so I had the job.

I spent that entire week thinking about what I should write for that first column. I was in the grown-up world, and I figured my topic should be more mature. Now that I was getting paid real money to write for a real newspaper, I felt as though my column should reflect that.

And so, on Aug. 20, 1998, my first opinion column appeared in the Troy Daily News. I wrote about beer.

Let that be a lesson to you, aspiring writers — when in doubt, write about what you know.

In the 20 years that have transpired since that column first appeared, I have managed to broaden my horizons quite a bit. Sure, I’ve still written columns about both the banal and childish things that amuse me — my affinity for swear words, bodily functions and, yes, beer — but I’ve also managed to write about some more serious topics, as well. I’ve written about getting married, holding my wife’s hand during the birth of our children, my personal battles with mental illness and diabetes, my sister getting — and beating — cancer, finding out my son is autistic and the death of my father.

And I am so blessed to say that you, dear reader, have been with my every step of the way, reading right along. For that, I am both honored and humbled. I hope along the way I’ve managed to make you laugh a little, cry a little and think a lot. I have no idea how many columns I’ve written since that first one 20 years ago, but given that I rarely miss a week for vacation, illness or any other reason, I have to figure that number is right around 1,000.

Looking back, some of them I think are great. Some of them I think are garbage. Your individual mileage may vary.

All I know for sure is I hope to keep writing this column for another 40 years, at least. This has been an outlet for me to share both my few triumphs and my myriad failings. It’s a weekly catharsis, of sorts. And besides, right around the same time I started writing this column, I also started dating that young journalist who would go on to become my wife and the mother of my amazing children.

So hey, I figure something must be working, right?

