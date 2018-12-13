Editorial roundup

Dec. 12

Boston Herald on President Donald Trump’s promise of a wall on the border with Mexico:

If President Trump is going to get his border wall built, this is the time to do it. Soon, he’ll be dealing with a Democratic Congress and their leader, Nancy Pelosi, and that will likely be the end of any wall talk.

The president has been tweeting about the issue this week and insists the utility of a wall has been on display. “Despite the large Caravans that WERE forming and heading to our Country,” he wrote, “People have not been able to get through our newly built Walls, makeshift Walls & Fences, or Border Patrol Officers & Military. They are now staying in Mexico or going back to their original countries…”

Trump also insisted that he looked forward to meeting with Sen. Charles Schumer and Pelosi, but suggested that they were eschewing a wall for “strictly political reasons.”

“If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is!” Trump said.

The president is seeking $5B to deliver on a major campaign promise. Despite all of the machinations in Washington, D.C., a wall is a matter of national security. The ball is in Trump’s court. Excuses are easy to make. We will soon know the verdict on his much-touted negotiation prowess.

