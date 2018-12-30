Troy mayor looks to 2019

To the Editor:

It is difficult to believe that another year has come and gone. As always it has been a year of both change and maintaining our stability. As we look toward 2019,we will continue to think forward and consider how choices made today will impact Troy in the decades to come. My goals for the new year include:

1. To continue to keep economic development as our number one priority. I will work with the Troy Development Council and the Dayton region in retaining, expanding, and bringing new businesses and jobs to our region and community. Priority must be given to developing a skilled workforce for today’s jobs in order to ensure our city’s financial stability.

2. To continue the partnership with Troy Schools and other educational institutions in our area to keep our youth safe and well educated as together we create a strong future workforce.

3. To continue downtown/riverfront development as it relates to vitality, work-force, and economic development.

4. To continue to maintain our quality of life, which includes recreational, educational, and cultural activities for all ages.

5. To continue to support our downtown as the vibrant “living room” of our community.

6. To continue to support efforts to keep Troy a clean, well-maintained city.

7. To continue to be responsive to the ideas, suggestions, concerns, and questions from our citizens.

8. To continue to promote efforts that maintain the health and safety of our citizens.

I look forward to an exciting 2019!

It has been an honor and privilege to represent the city of Troy as mayor where “Civic Pride is City Wide.”

My warmest wishes to each of you for good health and happiness in 2019.,

— Mayor Michael L. Beamish

Troy