Food, fellowship and fundraisers

We are once again rolling into one of my favorite times of the year because of the delicious culinary community dinners that are upcoming. It is now time again for the annual St. John’s Lutheran Church Fastnacht Dinner, with “Fat Tuesday” this year on March 5, just one week away. Lent is later this year, but even so, it’s hard to believe that season is nearly here. Here in Covington, we don’t celebrate all the wild revelry of Fat Tuesday as they do on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The not-so-wild Fat Tuesday tradition here consists of a delicious meal in the basement of the white church at the corner of Bridge and Wall streets.

The St. John’s Lutheran Fastnacht Dinner this year, as is tradition, will consist of chicken, mashed potatoes, noodles, green beans, a roll, applesauce, and homemade crullers. Again, the dinner will be next Tuesday, March 5, from 4:30-6 p.m. Carryout dinners are available as well for a mere $5. Diners at the church are encouraged to give a free-will donation for their meals. The church is totally handicapped-accessible, so please plan to attend this yearly Covington tradition.

On that same night, the annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be held. Dinner will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 school cafeteria. All proceeds from the dinner go into the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program. The menu features all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, homemade coleslaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and $3 for children under 12. Carryout orders will also be available. Also, the March music concert will be held at the high school gym that same evening at 7 p.m. All community members are invited to attend both events.

The community scholarship fund drive is also underway. Donations to the Scholarship Fund may be sent to Karen Brackman at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, OH 45318 through March 22. For more information, call 473-2856. The community’s continued generous support is greatly appreciated!

Now this theoretical community dinner conflict might pose a problem for those less-experienced diners. But since both dinners offer carry-out meals, it really isn’t a problem at all! My strategy for this evening would be as follows: stop by one, during the earlier hours, and enjoy a delicious dine-in meal. Then, drop by the other, during the later hours, and take a delicious takeout meal for the next day’s lunch or dinner. Either spaghetti or chicken can easily be warmed in the microwave the next day. This will allow one to still support both community fundraising events, even with the misfortune of them falling on the same evening this year. Then swing back for the music concert at the CHS gym. That sounds like an extremely well-planned evening to me!

And lastly in this column of Covington dinner news, the Covington Noon Optimist Club and Covington Kiwanis Club will be hosting the 54th annual Pancake Day on Saturday, March 9, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria. Tickets are available at the door, and are $7 each for adults. Children under 10 may eat for only $4. A ticket is good for your fill of delicious pancakes, coffee, and one serving of sausage, applesauce, juice, or milk.

This annual Pancake Day event in Covington was originally started by the Kiwanis Club in 1965. Over the last half-century, Covington’s Pancake Day has become a joint venture with the Noon Optimist Club.

All proceeds from Pancake Day stay in the Covington community to benefit the youth of the village and are split between the two service clubs. The Covington Kiwanis Club sponsors the CHS Key Club and other projects in town, such as the J.R. Clarke Library reading program. The Covington Noon Optimist Club makes contributions to the CHS Scholarship Fund and sponsors the Halloween Contest, High School Honors Banquet, the P.L.U.S. organization, the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference for CHS students, Covington music programs, and numerous other donations to worthy Covington youth-oriented causes.

This year, the Noon Optimist Club has chosen to give 100 percent of its portion of the profits to the village upgrades to the basketball courts at the corner of Grant and Maple streets. As anyone who drives by on a decent day knows, the basketball courts are probably the most-used recreation space in our village. The upgraded court project will commence this summer, and will make the courts very viable for years to come. So if you — or your children or grandchildren — use or have used these courts, please come out and eat pancakes! Your ticket cost will directly affect the opportunities of the youth of our Covington community, plus you get a delicious meal. Thank you in advance!

And Pancake Day would not be possible without the continued generous support of numerous Covington area businesses whose sponsorship will be visible on the placemats and in the Stillwater Valley Advertiser. Please patronize those businesses and thank them for their support of the youth of our village.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

