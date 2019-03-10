March comes in like a lion

March is chock full of activity here in our little village. So I won’t waste words on an intro, but get right to the news. First, the Covington Outreach Association (COA) is in need of volunteers to help with the Community Food Pantry. Help is needed mostly to assist families in the pantry on Friday mornings or afternoons, when the pantry is in operation. Volunteers are usually scheduled once a month for approximately two hours, but one can possibly volunteer more often, if interested. For more details, please call the COA at 473-2415. The community’s support of the COA is greatly appreciated!

Our busy season of community dinners keeps rolling on! As we have entered the season of Lent, St. Teresa Parish will again be holding their delicious fish fries again this year. The first fish fry of 2019 is this Friday, March 15, from 4-7 p.m. at the St. Teresa Hall/Annex. Fish fries during Lent will also occur on March 29 and April 12, and due to popular demand, the Covington Knights of Columbus Council will be hosting a ‘bonus’ fourth fish fry on Friday, April 26. This will be the same great fish and menu as the other three fish fries. The menu for all the St. Teresa fish fries include all-you-can-eat golden-brown fried fish fillets, their special green bean recipe, applesauce, and a roll, all for $8. Coffee is free, and desserts and other drinks may be purchased for a small extra cost. Carryouts are available as well, so swing by St. Teresa and discover what many in the area already know: Covington’s fish is the best fish around.

Over at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, it is an active month as well. This Thursday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m., the library will host their first Community Reads Book Club in the lower-level Community Room of the library. If you have an avid interest in reading, and would like to share your thoughts and experiences when it comes to reading our “One Book, Many Communities” novel, then you will not want to miss this event! Director Cherie Roeth will be sharing information on our chosen pick entitled, “The One” authored by John Marrs from London, England. Cherie will share an overview of the book to read, as well as an author interview to watch. There will be more details shared and light refreshments will be served. Interested patrons and community members may sign-up by calling the library at 473-2226 or simply stopping by.

The month of March at J.R. Clarke also continues their “Celebration of Dr. Seuss and His Amazing Books!” In addition to the awesome decorations and reading Dr. Seuss’s works, there is a contest planned, as well as extra bonus activities. And on Wednesday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke will be hosting a training session for all staff and patrons on the new SCANPro 3000. This exciting piece of genealogical digital equipment has been purchased for their Historical/Reference Room, through the generous donation of Paul and Anne Sandfort of California. Paul’s mother, Lela Francis (Shellabarger) Sandfort, was born and raised here in Covington.

The SCANPro 3000 is an amazing digital machine for anyone interested in genealogy/newspaper searches, many types of film, slides, microfiche and microfilm. The SCANPro is used in conjunction with a brand new computer, which will download a variety of media, and a 27-inch monitor and photo-ready copier/scanner, which were donated by J.R. Clarke’s Friends of the Library organization. The location of this workshop will be the Historical/Reference Room on the upper floor.

Lastly, J.R. Clarke is planning a big anniversary celebration in April. “Celebrating over 100 Years of Service to the Covington Area Community” is the theme for this anniversary event, so please place the date on your calendar now. Saturday, April 13, beginning at 1 p.m., this special event will begin in the Community Room with several speakers, highlighting all types of background information on our library. It will then progress with a tour of the building, showing the new SCANPro 3000 in the J.R. Clarke Alcove, the many available uses of the SMARTBoard in the Community Room, and the many new services offered for our patrons, community, school, businesses and organizations.

Plan now to be a part of this historic event, which will highlight how our public library is moving into its second century of service to the Covington-area community!

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_Moore-Alex.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.