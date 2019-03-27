Fun from fish fry to fundraiser

The second delicious all-you-can-eat walleye fish fry at St. Teresa Parish will be held this Friday from 4-7 p.m. in St. Teresa Hall/Annex. The next fish fry during Lent will be held on April 12, and due to popular demand, the Covington Knights of Columbus Council will be hosting a bonus fourth fish fry on April 26. The menu includes all-you-can-eat golden-brown fried fish fillets, their special green bean recipe, applesauce, and a roll, all for $8. Coffee is free, and desserts and other drinks may be purchased for a small extra cost. Carryouts are available as well, so swing by St. Teresa and discover what many in the area already know: Covington’s fish is the best fish around. Just drive through the parking lot during fish fry hours, and you’ll smell the delicious scent of fried walleye inviting you inside.

The Covington P.L.U.S. organization is holding its annual Eric Flory-P.L.U.S. 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m., starting and finishing at St. John’s Lutheran Church, at the corner of Bridge and Wall streets. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the entry fee is $20. One may also pre-register for $20, and that includes a t-shirt. No shirts will be available for race day registrations, so pre-registration by April 5 is encouraged! Register online at cantstoprunningco.com/local-races. Awards will be given out to the top three overall finishers, male and female, as well as special awards for the top elementary and secondary boys and girls. Medals will be awarded to the top three in each category as well.

The course this year is fast and flat, helpful for fast running times as well as for casual walkers. It is a paved course through residential streets and country roads, so please feel free to bring the kids in their strollers. If you have an entry form, complete that, make your check payable to P.L.U.S., and mail it to 213 S. Wenrick St., Covington, OH 45318. For more information, please contact David Larson at (937) 570-0197. All proceeds from the race benefit the Covington 5th and 6th grade overnighter, so it is certainly a worthy cause!

Also on April 13, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their ninth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. This year, there will be over 27,000 eggs available for hunting, 40-plus baskets, 13 bikes for all ages, and six McDonald’s Happy Meal-for-a-year certificate books to be given away. And back by popular demand is their baby table. Parents with children one year old or younger may hunt with their babies for all kinds of useful baby items to take home instead of candy. This year there will be 300 items from which to choose. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin promptly at 1 p.m., so come early to get in line and register for a free bike and basket.

The event is free and open to all children from birth to 11 years in Covington and all surrounding communities. Age groups will be divided for the hunt, beginning with the youngest age group first. Please don’t forget to bring something in which to collect and carry your eggs! And the Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures, and even better, the park bathrooms will be open this year.

Please park at Finfrock Construction and the surrounding streets. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on North Main Street, with no parking available in the park. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who may need it. For further information, please go to the church’s website at www.fieldsofgrace.org, or visit their Facebook page. Or, contact the church at (937) 573-4282.

And the last event for a busy April 13 in Covington is the annual Couples Bowling fundraiser, put on the by Covingotn Bucc Boosters. This event runs from 6-9 p.m. that day, and raises funds to help support Covington Buccaneer athletic programs. It takes place at Troy Bowling Center on McKaig Avenue, and the cost is only $30 per couple, or $15 for an individual. This cost includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. The registration cutoff date is Thursday, April 11, so please reserve your spot now, as it is limited to the first 45 couples or 90 bowlers who register. Payment must be made at the time of registration. Send your check, payable to the Bucc Boosters, to P.O. Box 231, Covington, with the names of your bowlers.

During the event, the Bucc Boosters will also be holding a 50/50 raffle, live and silent auction, pull tabs, and other prizes. The bowling alley has large screen TVs, pizza and other forms of liquid refreshment available for sale. For more information, please contact Glen Hollopeter at Littman-Thomas Insurance, or on his cell phone at (937) 216-2255. Thank you in advance, from the Bucc Boosters, for helping support our student-athletes. Go Buccs!

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

