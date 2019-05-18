Stay one step ahead

As a seller, you’d prefer a clean, unconditional offer at full price, right? One way to encourage such confidence from buyers is to have an inspection report available during showings, as well as any receipts for repairs you’ve made. Why order an inspection when the buyers have the right to order their own inspection? When you take the initiative and perform repairs at the beginning of your listing, you are basically presenting a clean bill of health for your home.

Pre-listing inspections give sellers an edge in any market. Taking such action provides the opportunity to take care of problems that otherwise might come back to bite you. Buyers today recognize the security offered when the seller is forthright and demonstrates that there is nothing to hide.

While it’s probably a given that the buyer’s representative will inform them that they have the right to have their own inspection, you also have a greater sense of confidence knowing that there won’t be any surprises. If you have any doubts about whether a pre-listing inspection will improve your chances for an easier sale, discuss it with your real estate representative, who will also undoubtedly have many other suggestions for successfully marketing your home. There are many steps you can take to improve your chances of a great offer in any market. Protect your valuable equity and consult with an experienced Realtor. They’ll give you the guidance you need.

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

