How to certify your pre-owned home

If you’re looking for a competitive edge in the sale of your home, your real estate agent may have an unexpected suggestion. Although many sellers assume that it is the responsibility of the buyers to pay for an inspection, having one performed when you list your home can go a long way towards attracting a great offer from confident buyers.

Think about it. If you’re aware of flaws and needed repairs before you market your home, you can correct potential problems before the buyers even have a chance to think about negotiating a lower price for repairs. Sellers can expect an offer that is $2 less for every dollar in needed improvements, so why give away that money when you can save it by investing in an inspection?

An inspection at the time of listing also reduces time and stress before closing, because there’s no rushing around to get required repairs completed at the last minute before closing.You’re also immediately establishing good will, creating an atmosphere of trust and honesty up front.

All of this greatly increases the chances of a great offer, following through to closing without any doubts, delays or picky negotiations. Like a quality used car, giving your home the “Certified Pre-Owned” label will encourage the buyer’s seal of approval!

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_HENNE-KATHY-1.jpg

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.