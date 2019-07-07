Internet has helped changing a light bulb

How many people does it take to change a light bulb? Apparently, in our house, it takes two, with a little assistance from an unknown child.

I’m not a huge internet fan, though I confess I use it a lot to research various topics. I do play a few games, too, but I get concerned with the amount of misinformation and general meanness I see there at times. But, I confess, the internet has its uses and comes in pretty darn handy at times.

Take, for example, last week, when one of our over the counter/under the cupboard light bulbs burned out in the kitchen. We had these put in when our kitchen was remodeled about eight years ago. I’ve not given them another thought since then, except to be grateful to have good lighting in the kitchen. Last week, one of the five bulbs burned out.

I’ve changed dozens, if not hundreds, of light bulbs in my day, so I wasn’t a bit concerned — until I actually tried to pull the old one out. First of all, it’s under the cupboard. This means I have to bend myself backward and thrust my head under those cupboards to look up at the light. There may have been a time in my life that I could do that particular yoga move (I believe it’s called “rhino in agony”), but those days are long gone. I was able to lay my upper body sideways on the counter and turn my head to look up at the lamp. This allowed me to use one arm to cling precariously to the counter. Using my other arm to attempt to get the bulb, my free elbow became wedged under the cupboard.

I extricated myself and did the sensible thing. I called my husband.

He positioned himself supine on the counter and tried to remove the bulb. Eventually, he got off the counter (much more gracefully than I had) and headed to his computer. He found a video which said to simply “unscrew” the bulb. He returned to the awkward position on the counter and attempted to twist the light bulb. Then he asked me for a screwdriver, so that he might gently pry it loose. Instead of using the screwdriver to hack at the thing, he decided to watch a different video.

He uploaded one and soon we were watching with a mixture of awe and horror as a 6-year-old child showed us how to change the light bulb. I stormed into the kitchen, shoved my hands behind the cupboard and wedged three fingers of each hand behind the bulb. For one frightening instant, I thought perhaps this had been unwise. But I was a little peeved that some toddler could do something I couldn’t. With all my wrist strength and a little prayer, I pulled the bulb free from the holder.

Thank goodness for the internet, and for Matt, who has been tasked with putting the replacement bulb back in place. I can’t wait to see how he manages to do that!

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy. Email her at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

