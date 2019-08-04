Pet of the Week

Meet Doc

Doc was picked up stray and was never reclaimed by his owner at is at the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is now available for adoption. Doc is about 4-5 years old. He is an outgoing and friendly guy and would make a wonderful new friend. If you are interested in Doc, come in and meet him today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.