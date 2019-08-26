Working on organized chaos

Having survived last week, I am writing this as a testament to good luck.

My husband started a new job in August and asked me to pick him up a few things for his desk — a file organizer, an in/out basket, and the like. I had put this off for a while due to my fractured foot, but with my special boot, I felt up to the task.

I was clomping slowly around the local discount store when it occurred to me I was shopping for office supplies on the day before school was starting. I expected the aisles to be somewhat depleted. What I didn’t expect was that they were completely empty of school supplies, as they were being stocked with all things autumn. This is bad news on several levels.

First, it means retailers are pushing us out of summer (with a full month to go) and into fall. Secondly, it means that when I am looking for harvest décor in mid-October, I will be unable to find any. The shelves will undoubtedly be filled with Christmas items. Finally, it meant I had to make my way back to the car and drive to the more expensive office supply store for his items.

I had also decided to go to the grocery for scallions, tomato sauce and black olives. I had 30 tomatoes sitting on my counter and that many more about to turn red on the vines. I planned to make a triple batch of salsa to freeze.

After procuring all these items, I made it home. I plodded to the garage several times for the bags of goodies. This required me to take a massive nap before starting to make salsa.

I did finally get the triple batch made in a big bowl. I went to the closet to get the large Tupperware container I use for freezing salsa. That’s when I noticed that it was in a very high and inconvenient place. I decided it was an excellent time to rearrange both the closet and the cupboard in the kitchen.

(All you Type A folks are nodding, I know. Type B? Just shake your head and roll your eyes now.)

I began to take things out of the shelves in both places and set them on the counter. Then I had to wash down the shelves and dust out the mugs, bowls, and other items. I had scooted the open bowl of salsa aside, without putting it in the container with the lid. Bad move.

Stretching for the top shelf, I managed to get everything down safely except the large porcelain bowl that we never use because it’s so ugly. It clattered down, and is in a thousand pieces now. Most of the tiny shards went all over my counter. And into the bowl of salsa.

I had to throw away all that lovely salsa and spend two hours cleaning the kitchen. When I recover, I’ll make the trip to the store for more scallions. In the meantime, I’m napping. At least Matt has his desk organized!

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_CurtisSueheadshot-1.jpg

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy. Email her at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy. Email her at suecurtis9@gmail.com.