Making new memories with old friends

This is homage to the Troy Boys and the Troy Boys’ Wives Auxiliary… and lessons I learned while with many of them in Cincinnati. First, let me say thank you to Brian, Todd, Jay, Mark, and (of course) Matt, five of the eight Troy Boys. The better halves of those men — Barb, Julie, Cindy, Julie — are some of my favorite people. While there, we missed Theo (aka Ted) and Mike, and kept Andy in our hearts.

These menfolk all attended Troy High School together a few years ago. After high school, they went their separate ways and have ended up in California, Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, and Ohio. The wives met over the years and gradually became a group within the group and both groups have kept in touch over the past five decades.

The 10 of us spent about 50 hours in Cincinnati during the weekend of Blink. It was a magical time of renewing friendships, eating great food, enjoying new sights, and just relaxing with old friends. While there, I learned three important lessons.

The first was a lesson of just how many college graduates (including a doctor, a lawyer, an engineer, and three educators) it takes to purchase 10 $2 day trip tickets for the street car. In Cincy, this beast is called “the connector.” It’s a smooth ride and relatively inexpensive — if, and only if, you can figure out how to get the ticket from the machine. After three different people tried their credit cards, it occurred to one of us that perhaps the machine wasn’t accepting cards. We tried cash and voila! After scrambling to come up with 20 $1 bills and with the bus rolling into view, we each had a connector pass for the day. Which nobody in authority ever checked.

My second lesson in Porkopolis was an $8 lesson. There was a shop giving wine tastings — four tastings for $8. I had the brilliant idea that each of us (since four of us were out shopping) could taste one wine and that would be fun. It seemed so obvious, except to Horatio, the bartender. He kept insisting he would give us one taste at a time to pass around. We didn’t want to do that, as two of us wanted white and two wanted red. Cindy, an expert negotiator, finally convinced him (or wore him down enough) to agree, though he said it would be “totally confusing,” to would give each of us a $2 taste of a different wine. The lesson learned was don’t argue with the guy pouring win — unless Cindy is along.

My final lesson is that plastic ice cubes that blink different lights are really fun to put in drinks. Also, the more wine you’ve had, the more fun those blinking lights are! I rode a blinking, adult-sized teeter-totter, too, an experience I heartily recommend. I also rode a Bengal tiger on a carousel, but that’s a story for another time.

Here’s to making new memories with old friends!

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy. Email her at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

