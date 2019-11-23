Who provides the best example

To the Editor:

It has been approximately one year since my least op-ed. My friend has since been buried with honors on Sept. 22 of this year at Arlington Cemetery.

Now I have another story about the “Soul of a Man.” Only this person is a woman.

This person with a deep soul is Senator Tammi Duckworth of Illinois. On April 8, 2018, she was the first senator to give birth while in office. She is the child of an American soldier and a Thai mother.

So what’s the big deal?

Through family tradition, she served her country in the U.S. Army. Before her retirement, she gained the rank of Lt. Colonel. During her time serving her country, she did a tour in Iraq. In 2004, while co-piloting a Blackhawk helicopter, it was hit by an RPG. The Blackhawk crashed, and due to the crash, she lost her right leg to her hip and left leg at the knee, and had a severely damaged right arm that required several surgeries. Last May she went back to Iraq to visit the troops and revisited the site of her ordeal. Her comment were that it was rewarding and the troops needed to know that they have their countries support.

In late December, President Trump made a visit to Iraq. He was asked how his trip was. He answer was cold, bumpy and dark. There were no words about how great it was to see the troops and that he wanted to show his support. Nothing but self-centered statements.

Since my last op-ed much has changed, except the continued misdeeds of this man. In The Mueller Report, his is guilty of 10 attempts of obstruction of justice, executing tariffs on China, Canada, Mexico, France and Germany. The farmers of America are suffering and losing their life blood because of this. Employment is slowing down. October’s GDP only went up 1.9 percent. He has abandoned the Kurds for slaughter in Syria and continues to give Putin what he wants in that area. We have 40-plus nukes in Turkey guarded by a shaky NATO ally. He has stated that he will cut off benefits to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. He is now involved in U.S. election interference with Ukraine.

Again I ask you to compare the souls of these two people and determine who is the best example of what one should be.

— Joe West

Covington