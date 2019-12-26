Guess What’s New in Reading?

ENGLEWOOD — It is sometimes difficult to find the perfect book for small children or young readers because there are so many from which to choose. Also, it seems that children’s reading and history are left by the wayside because of the STEM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). I’m going to give you a taste of several books here and then give you a place to find even more.

• Empowered women

Children’s Historical Publishing has put together several co-authors about “Empowered Women — History of Dayton Women and the Dayton Woman’s Club.” This book will introduce you to the not-so-quiet women who chose to step-up and lead the way to create a legacy of organizations and ideas that still benefit the greater Miami Valley. The women you will read about influenced Dayton history, the history of the Dayton’s women’s clubs and the trailblazers in women’s U.S. history. This is a book that young or older women should read about how they supported one another and joined forces to make things happen.

• Ahoy Matey!

“The Seagoing Cowboy” by Peggy Reiff Miller and illustrated by Claire Ewart is about farm animals heading across the ocean in big ships. You will take a trip with these seagoing cowboys as they travel from the quiet countryside to the hustle and bustle of the docks. As the cowboys tend the horses and heifers, you can feel the pitching and rolling of their ship. This is a real life story of the seagoing cowboys who took livestock to people suffering the effects of World War II. This is a wonderful book with beautiful illustrations for young readers ages four to eight.

• Fire and forgiveness

Martha Dunsky and illustrator Monica Wyrick have put a wonderful book together, “Fire and Forgiveness — A Nun’s Truce With General Sherman.” This is a thoughtful, beautifully illustrated work that emphasizes stories of kindness and mercy during the time of the Civil War. It’s a compelling story of first-person accounts of true events and the lessons they teach about forgiveness and peacemaking that are real. This is a great children’s book about life’s conflicts big and small whether between quarreling children, proud adults or warring nations.

• Sherri Inscho — A mother

This is a book Sherri Inscho wrote called, “This is Gabby (A Person Like You).” Gabby was a ten-year-old girl when she passed away. She was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, a rare neuro-immune disorder. Inscho has written this beautiful children’s story about Gabby whose life was so short. Inscho said, “I want to say thank you to my baby girl, Gabby, for showing me the chance to being your mommy for ten years. Our time was short, but what you taught me will be with me for the rest of my life — I love you!” A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to the Transverse Myelitis Association.

These are just a few of the children’s books available now. In our booklet, “How to Give a Book,” you will find over 50 children’s and young reader’s books that have been published this past year. Come in and browse at New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe and you will find the perfect book for that perfect child. You can find us at 859 Union Boulevard, Englewood or call us at 937-832-3022 for more information

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_Marianne_Murray_Guess.jpg

By Marianne Murray-Guess

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood.