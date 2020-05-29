Hairy situation during a pandemic

On April 30, our governor announced that he was opening health care on May 1 (so we can actually see a doctor for something other than COVID-19), some retail (if they play nice) on May 12, and some manufacturing on May 4. But everything else had an extended stay-at-home order until May 29. While this was amended later on and salons were allowed to open with some new procedures in place for safety, at the point of April 30, I hadn’t had my hair professionally cut or treated since mid-February. And while I was very glad to hear that salons would be opening a bit earlier than expected, I did have to wonder just how quickly I might get an appointment. By the end of April, I resembled my mother more than I liked, and despaired that this “look” would continue well into June.

Then one day I worked from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. (with a lunch break of 27 minutes) weeding, planting, and mulching around our home. I weeded two wheelbarrow loads, mulched 10 wheelbarrow loads (a full yard and a half from the truck), planted about two flats of flowers, watered, and cleaned up the tools and yard.

Then it was finally time to go clean up myself. I was frustrated with my sweaty, matted hair that kept flying in my face all day. The shower helped, but now my hair was a long, split-ended, raggedy mess. It was hot. It was annoying.

I did the unthinkable. I yanked open the drawer, took out the comb and scissors, and did what every woman knows is a bad thing to do. I. Cut. My. Own. Hair.

It actually looked terrible, but felt great. One side was the teeniest bit noticeably shorter than the other. The back was an inch and a half longer than either side. It was a combination page boy/mullet.

The chances of getting this fixed??? None!

Not to worry. Matt used a ruler and mad it all one length. Dear heavens. We’re giving each other haircuts. In the grand scheme of things during the coronavirus, my haircut does not rank up there as the worst possible event, but I think many of you might be able to relate!

Since I cut Matt’s hair (and it’s OK) and he cut mine (and actually, it ended up being OK), we could save a lot of money in the future … though the stress is a significant consideration. Imagine cutting someone’s hair while he’s moving about, straining to see his own back-of-head, and muttering things like “it’s not the same length” and “no, no, not there, up there” (like maybe I took a couple months and went to online barber school or something).

But we survived! And salons are open, so we should look good again pretty soon!

By Sue Curtis

Sue Curtis is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy. Email her at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

