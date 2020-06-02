A model of remodeling

If you ever decide to do some home remodeling — and I am not for one single solitary sane second recommending that you do — here is a little piece of advice that I have arrived at the hard way. Do not, I repeat, do not, under any circumstances, even if it means moving in with your in-laws or tenting it in your back yard or exploring the comforts of life on the streets, attempt to live in the actual home that is the site of the home remodeling.

I have owned three homes. These were perfectly fine homes, you understand. Habitable, heated, and mostly waterproof. Yet in all three, some unexplainable impulse led me to change things. Dramatically. In house number one, this resulted in no running water in the kitchen from Thanksgiving of 1977 until Easter of 1978. To this very day I cannot remember what we were doing that necessitated a water pipe being disconnected for almost six months except to say we were doing the work ourselves. That was mistake number two. Mistake number one was, of course, living there, doing dishes in the bathtub, and being generally miserable and dusty and confused.

When Albert Einstein played the violin for cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, Einstein asked him if he had played well. “You played relatively well,” Piatigorsky reportedly replied. My second house was small. Well, relatively small. What it needed, I decided, was a large addition. Having experienced the horrors of DIY, I hired an architect and a general contractor. These people were great, not to mention absolutely necessary. The entire project, which doubled the size of the house and basement, took from October 1995 to April of 1996. During this time, we lived in a twelve by seventeen-foot room with furniture crammed all along the edges, stacked to the ceiling. There was just enough space on the floor for an air mattress and a dog. Two of us and a 90-pound Doberman called this home and hoped the contractor could cajole the plumber into keeping one bathroom functional at all times. We were both working full time then, mostly to fund the dozen or so workers who showed up intermittently to cut, nail, mortar, paint, lay carpet, or keep up with that vital plumbing. The salient fact about the first two jobs is that I was either doing the work myself or blessedly absent while the work was being done. So the delusion that the craftsmen were happily about their jobs, perhaps even whistling while they worked, was not too far outside the realm of the possible.

Renovation number three changed all that. I recently bought a house I had been waiting thirty-eight years to go on the market. It is an older, very small house but here is the highest truth about owning a home. It really is all about location, location, location. Every time I thought about the lack of closets or electrical outlets or the hideous carpet I would remind myself…location. All that other stuff is fixable. So I’m having it fixed. And I’m here while the fixers are fixing. This is not restful.

Many people dislike the mess of renovation. I am not one of those people. Living in a state of temporary messiness isn’t ideal but it’s better than living in a state of permanent messiness. Other people are aghast at what good workmen charge. Here is what I’ve learned. If you think good workmen are expensive, try having lousy workmen. Then you can pay good workmen to come and undo the damage the bad ones did. After a while you hardly notice there is a fine film of sawdust over everything, punctuated with the alluring scent of PVC cement.

I’m lucky. I have a crew of guys here who have worked together for years, doing beautiful original things with wood. Even at that, it became immediately apparent I wasn’t supposed to hear what was going on. The two men building bookcases and revamping the spare room sounded exactly like a couple who had been married for forty years. They’d argue (nicely) about how things should be done and disagree approximately ninety per cent of the time. Exasperation would creep into their voices as one man would explain to the other why he was wrong. I kept hearing the word “measuring” a lot. Good wood is expensive and I was all for there being “measuring” going on, preferably without disgruntlement. Every once in a while there would be a “Darn!” “Darn!” isn’t so bad, is it? Darn is for a wrong turn or a lost sock or a burnt hot dog. Really, darns are minor. Then came the day the “Darn!” escalated into an “Oh s**t!” There is absolutely no scenario in which an “Oh s**t!” isn’t bad news of the more intense variety. I’m embarrassed to say my first reflex was to wonder if they had accidentally knocked down a wall or something. Only secondly did I consider someone’s third finger might be lying on the table saw. Happily it was neither of those things. The room is gorgeous now and, better yet, functional. The only thing left to do is pay the bill. I’ll try to keep it down to a “Darn!”

By Marla Boone Contributing columnist

Marla Boone resides in Covington and writes for Miami Valley Today.

