Local insurance agencies recognized

PIQUA — Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce two local insurance agencies, Koverman Staley Dickerson and Miami Valley Insurance Agency have achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2019.

Koverman Staley Dickerson has locations in Covington, New Carlisle, Piqua, Tipp City and Troy. Miami Valley Insurance Agency is based in Covington.

As a Preferred Agency, the staff of Koverman Staley Dickerson and Miami Valley Insurance Agency demonstrate the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of its partnership with them and congratulates them on achieving this honor.

For 140 years, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in Ohio, Indiana, and Kansas.