Editorial roundup

The Columbus Dispatch, March 31

Arguments on Tuesday before the U.S. Supreme Court in two landmark gerrymandering cases — one involving Democrats, the other, Republicans — were a sign that Americans are tired of tolerating the damage that extreme partisanship has done to this country’s ability to govern itself.

There’s no question that the congressional district boundaries in the cases were drawn to advantage the parties in power in their respective states. What’s less certain is what the court will do about it. Some justices on Tuesday questioned whether the high court should even “wade into” the issue. And if the court does rule, it may or may not find that partisan gerrymandering violates anyone’s constitutional rights.

Ohioans, meanwhile, can hope for “gerrymandering relief” from two different sources: a state constitutional amendment approved overwhelmingly by voters last May and another lawsuit working its way through the federal court system.

…

We hope both are successful because Ohio’s current districts are a joke.

It came as no surprise that a recent Associated Press national examination of gerrymandering found one of the worst examples in Ohio. By the reporters’ metric — how closely the makeup of a state’s congressional delegation matches that of its voters — Ohio is way out of balance.

Online: https://bit.ly/2OE5z65

___

The Canton Repository, March 31

With little fanfare — well little more than this right here — a venerable Stark County institution celebrated its 204th birthday Saturday. Think about that for a second: Something that began back in 1815 still is here. It survived two world wars — and one civil! — and still is here telling the story of your community.

Saturday was The Canton Repository’s 204th birthday, and we have no plans to go anywhere.

…

It is our plan to be here for another 204 years and more. We don’t always get it right. Yes, we are human. And in a world where the printed word is so permanent, errors are bound to happen. We appreciate it when you bring them — politely, of course — to our attention. For 204 years, though, no one has stood the test of time in Stark County as we have.

…

These are trying times, which will, undoubtedly, get stranger as a presidential election year starts to cast a shadow over all of us. However, we promise to be here for you, bringing you the stories of your community, and we invite you to be active participants in the process.

Online: https://bit.ly/2OHJqnGssssssssssssssssssss