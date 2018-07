To the Editor:

As I was flipping through the pages of the Miami County 2018 Community Guide, I came to the pages of the WACO program. Why didn’t the WACO Company continue with newer types of aviation?

Just out of high school, I lived ta the Miami County home on Riverside drive in the late ’40s and early ’50s with Chester and Susie Kreider, and I don’t remember any WACO factory being there then.

Does anybody still live who worked there? Just curious.

— Ralph Garber

Covington