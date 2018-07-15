Stop removal of sale signs

To the Editor:

I have always pictured Troy as a friendly, smalltown kind of place and certainly enjoy living here. But when the city takes down Garage Sale signs like our little Edgewater neighborhood had this weekend, well, that just stinks! We have had them in the past and I have always ensured they were taken down. And none of signs were attached to any stop or street signs, just stuck in the ground.

I have stopped at many of garage sales by seeing their signs and certainly our traffic dropped off Saturday due to the removal of our signs! And I did not even have mine in their precious strip of grass between the road and sidewalk. They don’t mow that strip, but they certainly watch it like hawks.

Come on Troy, it’s not like we are putting businesses out of business — it’s a friendly, neighborhood garage sale, for Pete’s sake!

— Jerry Gardner

Troy