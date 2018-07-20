Center thankful for grant

To the Editor:

The West Milton Senior Center and Community Club would like to thank the Miami County Foundation for the wonderful grant that we received for the center. We used the grant to get a new pump for our water system and to upgrade our bathrooms in our main area and in our lounge. We were able to get new vanities, faucets, urinals and flush valves. We were in great need of an upgrade in our bathrooms.

Thank you, again, to the Foundation for making this all possible.

— Carol Garver, Activities Director

West Milton Senior Center and Community Club