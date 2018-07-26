Thanks for backing Lunch Buddies

To the Editor:

We are so fortunate to live in a community that puts a priority on children. The Summer Lunch Buddies program at the Troy Rec has wrapped up another successful year. This program pairs elementary students with teen and adult mentors to provide lunch and one-on-one reading time each summer to help prevent the “summer slide.” Many of these kids wouldn’t pick up a book or receive an adequate lunch all summer without this program.

We are so thankful for the many volunteers that make this program run smoothly. Many of these people come back every year to support this important effort. Additionally, many local businesses support our program by encouraging their employees to volunteer. SEW Eurodrive won the Chamber Challenge trophy for sending the largest number of volunteers over the course of the summer.

In addition, we must thank the Paul G. Duke Foundation and the Troy Foundation for their continued support. Without them, there is no way this program could continue. Many thanks are also due the Summer Lunch Partnership, which provided lunches each day for our students and volunteers.

The following local businesses and groups have also contributed to keep Summer Lunch Buddies going strong: SEW Eurodrive, Meijer, Kings Island, Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Turnstone Financial, Stonyridge Veterinary Services, Rapid Fire Pizza, Baird Funeral Home, Lunch in Troy, Troy Fish and Game, Dave’s Services, Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, Troy Noon Optimist, Primary Eyecare, Randy’s Towing and Recovery, Winan’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and William and Boss Jewelers.

We appreciate all of the contributions that make it possible for us to offer this program year after year. Thank you for making Troy a great place for kids!

— Janet Larck, Annette Stine and Susan Thokey

Troy Rec Summer Lunch Buddies coordinators