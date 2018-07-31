Thanks to golf event supporters

To the Editor:

We want to thank all the donors and participants in this year’s “Christmas in July” Golf Fundraiser held in memory of Staci Blythe.

We also want to thank the Piqua Daily Call, Rob Kiser, Alex Moore, and the Troy Daily News for their effort in announcing this event.

A heart-filled “thank you” to the tournament co-sponsors Greenview Calvary Tabernacle, Dr. Victor Kim, Ron and Karen Stewart, Ed and Ginny Loden, and Davis Meats.

The hole sponsors were Dusty, Ashley, Lew and Quinn Blythe; Grandma Hughes; Jean and Larry Honeycutt; Chuck Beeman and family; Joe and Janice Meyer; John and Marjorie Mutzner; Marshall’s Shell/Bridgestone; Dr. Henry Berger; Larry and Melodie Huffman; Bob Phillis and family; Dr. Bill Barnhart; Brennan, Kate and Grey Randquist; Tony, Megan, Nick and Emily Cunningham; Sherry Moore; Jason, Ashley and Taylor Meyer; Tyler, Crystal, Haven, Harper and Hatcher Moore; Scott and Linda Gephart; Moore Funeral Home; Dr. John and Kathie Molesky; Lester and Cindy Stacy; Lawrence Huffman; Merrill Lynch; Jack Anderson; Chad Graeser-Don Hemm Chrysler Jeep Fiat Sidney; Dr. Paul and Tanya Kroger; Kenny Monnier Memorial; TB’s Place; Andy and Alex Johnson; Jordan and Ashley Lear; Clark and Kelsey Manson; All for You Salon; Brian and Penny Diltz; Jared Meyer; Hank Foster in memory of Jenny Foster; GL Contracting; Phil and Karen McFadden; Dr. Scott and Jodi Swabb; John and Pam Hitchcock; and Vicki Finfrock and family.

We especially thank all the golfers for supporting this fundraiser and all the helpers who help make it possible.

We want to thank Kelley and the staff of Stillwater Valley Golf Club for all their effort in hosting this event.

A very special thank you to Carma Litton for her donation.

A special heart-filled thanks to Staci’s brother Dusty and his family for carrying on what Staci started.

On behalf of Staci, our family, and all the children we will be able to help this Christmas, thank you and God bless!

— The Blythe Family

Piqua