To the Editor:

Where are the plaques?

The Pioneers of Aviation statues are wonderful. However, it won’t be long before the young people will have no idea who those pioneers are or what wonderful things they accomplished.

Also, I know why Nancy Currie-Gregg is facing the high school, but that is a mistake in my way of thinking. Probably 95 percent of the people who see these statues are looking from Market Street and all they of Nancy is her backside.

— Shirley Hill

Troy