Donation strikes bowlers with appreciation

To the Editor:

The Arc of Ohio/Miami County would like to thank the Miami County Foundation for the grant we received for our Strikes & Spares Bowling League.

The grant was used to get matching bowling shirts for all of our bowlers and scorekeepers in the league. And, also, to purchase gifts for everyone at Christmas time.

It helped make everyone feel included and appreciated.

Again, thank you to the foundation for making this possible.

— Rosemary Saunders and the The Arc of Ohio/Miami County Bowling Committee