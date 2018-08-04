Get ahead by getting education

To the Editor:

Jessicah Pierre’s column (“Pay gap affects more than gender,” Aug. 4) on the wag gap left out some important details. Her numbers work only if you take all women, or all minority women as being equally educated and/or qualified for a given job, which is never the case.

Even a college degree no longer levels the work field, as today universities give degrees in so many meaningless fields of study.

Having just barely graduated from high school, my “higher” education ended with the Provost General’s School, which is a fancy way of saying M.P. School. I had a top secret/crypto-security clearance, and served three years with the Army Security Agency. This did not qualify me to work at any high-paying job, so I ended up working in factories.

I never made as much as my doctor, lawyer, or even my mechanic or plumber because I never bothered to get a formal education! No, people who settle for less get less.

While bias may enter into the picture in some cases, this is not 1950 and the Democrat Bull Connor is not in charge of hiring in the U.S.A. today. You want to get ahead? Go to school! Not to have a good time, but to learn something useful! No one is going to do it for you, you have to take the initiative yourself, and stop listening to people who tell you you can’t do it!

— Tom Fenner

Piqua