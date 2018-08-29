LCC thanks donators for supply event

To the Editor:

It was the perfect day for getting ready to go back to school. The Lincoln Community Center (LCC), 110 Ash Street in Troy was able to provide approximately 300 backpacks loaded with school supplies, 60 haircuts and free refreshments to the kids and their families that were lined up from the front door and around the corner for the 7th annual “Back to School Bash” on August 19th, 2018. LCC also had many representatives from local agencies provide information on their services and programs that are available to area youth.

An event of this caliber and the impact we are able to have on our youth and families would not be possible without the continued support of our dedicated business partnerships, residents and volunteers within the community. I am extremely thankful for the following businesses, local nonprofits and volunteers who made this years event a tremendous success: Hobart Corporation/ITW Food Equipment Group, Verizon-Troy, First Financial Bank, Culvers-Troy, Buffalo Wild Wings-Troy, Troy Kiwanis, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Dayton, Troy Salon & Day Spa, Kona Ice, Faurecia Exhaust, First American Loans-Troy office, Jim Taylor-Troy Ford, Awana Truth Seekers, Brush Creek Church of God, Broad Brush of Tipp City, LCC Board of Directors, LCC pool ladies, LCC pickle ball community, Miami County Public Health, A+ Tutoring, Care Source, Kids Learning Place, Miami County Dental Clinic, Miami County Safe Communities Condition, National Alliance on Mental Health, Tipp EMS/Troy Fire Dept. and all the various community members/corporate volunteers.

As a follow on to the “Back to School Bash,” the Lincoln Center offers an After School Homework Program that helps participating students to stay current in their studies and successfully complete the school year. It is open to all area schoolchildren grades K-12. It is free and staffed by current and former educators. To learn more about this or other programs available visit the LCC website at www.lcctroy.com.

— Shane Carter, executive director

Lincoln Community Center