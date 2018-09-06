Support for the re-election of Sherrod Brown

To the Editor:

As one who is involved in the agricultural field, both as a lawyer and farmland owner, I whole heartedly urge the re-election of Ohio’s U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. Since first being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, Sherrod has been a tireless advocate on behalf of family farmers and also consumers. He immediately sought and obtained a position on the Senate Agricultural Committee something that past Ohio Senators had not been able to accomplish for over 70 years. As a member of that Committee, Senator Brown helped to craft two Federal Farm Bills in the past and was instrumental as a Democrat in reaching across the aisle and working with Republicans to draft the upcoming bi-partisan new Farm Bill which was passed by the Senate and is now in Conference Committee and hopefully may be passed before the Nov. 6 election.

Senator Brown has also worked for all of his constituencies here in Ohio including the downtrodden, dispossessed and business communities. He has been instrumental in saving the pensions of thousands of Ohioans who had been placed in a difficult situation when their employers either filed bankruptcy or tried to evade responsibility for various retirement plans. I am very proud that he is one of our Ohio U.S. Senators and am very pleased to urge others to support him in the upcoming election.

— Theodore O. Finnarn

Greenville