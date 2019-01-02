Yuletide dinners successful with help of community

To the Editor:

On behalf of the board and staff of the Overfield Tavern Museum, we would like to thank the Miami County community and everyone who contributed to the success of our recent Yuletide Dinners held at the tavern. We hosted nearly 190 paid guests at four sold-out seatings, doubling our attendance from the first dinner just two years earlier.

Our gratitude goes out to Bryan Begg of Bakehouse Bread Co., who did an incredible job in creating and executing the menu for the weekend’s dinners. In addition to Bryan and Bakehouse Bread, major sponsors for the event included the Overfield Tavern Museum Foundation and the Bravo family; Dawna Elko of Berkshire Hathaway; and McGuffey Herb & Tea Co.

Additional support for our museum’s largest annual fundraiser came from J. Hall & Associates, CPAs; Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance; Purebred Coffee Co.; Schirbyz Party Rental; Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant; Sycamore Spring Clothier; and Tall James Photography. We would also like to extend a special thank you to the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen; Ashley Fox; the staff at J. Hall and Associates; and our volunteers and board members. We also greatly appreciated our partnership with the Museum of Troy History, which coordinated its annual holiday open house to coincide with the tavern dinners.

The Overfield Tavern is now 210 years old. It is exceptional to have such a rare remnant of our frontier past with us today — and in good repair. Sustained support from local businesses and citizens is helping to ensure that the museum has a bright future. Thank you.

— Chris Manning, curator, and Ben Sutherly, board president, Overfield Tavern Museum