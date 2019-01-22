Time for change at board of elections

To the Editor:

There have been so many issues with the Miami County Board of Elections, it is time for a change.

After failure to count more than 6,200 votes cast at the Board of Elections prior to Election Day, the entire board should resign without delay.

The entire staff at the Board of Elections should be replaced.

I was one of the people that voted early at the courthouse. I no longer have confidence in anyone in that office. Miami County voters deserve better and should be outraged.

— Jeffrey Larck

Troy