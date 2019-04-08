People are still inherently good

To the Editor:

In response to the recent shootings at Lucky’s Bar and the onslaught of anti-Piqua rhetoric on social media, I’d like to share the following:

I will continue to believe that people are inherently good, that when given the choice between right and wrong, right almost always wins.

I am also a realist, and believe that given the right circumstances and situation, humans are capable of doing almost anything.

Recently I absentmindedly left my small purse in a shopping cart in our local Kroger’s parking lot. Once I realized my error, panic gripped me as I turned my car around to return.

Needless to say, a woman and small child found my purse and turned it in to the customer service desk.

I wish to extend a heartfelt thank you! What a wonderful lesson you demonstrated to your child, right won out yet again!

— Stacy Patton

Teacher, PCIS