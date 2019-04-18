To the Editor:

We have an opportunity — a great opportunity, to support our Piqua City Schools by voting for the Permanent Improvement Levy in May. This levy will continue to help our schools, and not raise our taxes; rather will lower them!

I appreciate our administrators having the foresight to be proactive in the needs of our district and use funding responsibly. Building upgrades will be made on our facilities that have been well maintained for many years. Needed maintenance on these buildings will prevent bigger more costly problems later. Most importantly is the maximum safety of our students and staff — this levy will help make that possible for our district’s buildings.

Let’s all take advantage of this opportunity to support our schools and vote Yes for the proposed Permanent Improvement Levy for Piqua City Schools.

— Adele Penrod

Piqua