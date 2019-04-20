Kendall the right choice for mayor

To the Editor:

Two words come to mind when I think of the choice Troy residents have in the upcoming primary to choose a candidate for the mayor of Troy — experience and preparation. Because the position of mayor is both an an administrator and a spokesperson for Troy, the person in this position must understand personnel management, public budgeting and finances and be prepared to share their vision and agent with residents, businesses and other governments in our region. Tom Kendall has the experience and is prepared to serve as mayor.

Based on his experience as a city council member, including serving as president pro tem, Tom Kendall understands Troy’s statutory form of government and its relationship to the Ohio Revised Code. He has also taken time to understand the role of mayor, which is different than serving on council. His dedication to community has been shown in his many years of volunteer activities and community service to benefit Troy.

Because of his work experience, Tom truly understands all facets of economic development — small business needs, existing business retention, regional and international business opportunities and workforce development. He has developed a plan to seek input from Troy citizens on existing and future Troy development by reintroducing the Mayor’s Advisory Council.

After considering agendas proposed by both candidates and listening to their public presentations, I support Tom Kendall as a candidate for mayor because he brings experience for this job, is prepared for the job and has a clear agenda and plan for his role as mayor.

— Lynne Snee

Troy city educator

Former city council member