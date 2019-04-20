YWCA Evening Dessert features The Troy Tones

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua Evening Dessert continues the 100th anniversary of the YWCA on Tuesday, April 30, with “A Tea Party” and entertainment by Troy High School Troy Tones, an a cappella choir. The Troy Tones will perform at 7 p.m., followed by the tea party. Attendees are encouraged to bring their children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors to this nostalgic event commemorating the 100th year of the YWCA in Piqua.

The Troy High School “Troy Tones” will sing a variety of musical numbers to kick off the YWCA Evening Dessert.

“You won’t want to miss this amazing evening showcasing this very talented group,” said Jenny Stewart, YWCA Membership Committee Chairperson.

“Following the musical program, there will be a tea and dessert party which is reminiscent of the early events at the YWCA,” Stewart said.

Table decorations will feature tea pots and guests are encouraged to bring their own tea cup and tell about special memories of that tea cup.

“We’ll also enjoy some other memorabilia and fun games all relating to tea,” she added. “You won’t want to miss this wonderful evening to continue celebrating the YWCA’s anniversary!”

Cost for the Evening Dessert is $5 per person, which is payable at the door. Reservations must be made by Monday, April 29, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626. Membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.